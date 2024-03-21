"Don't give him an inch" - Fans rally in support as Helen Yee agrees to take on Sean Strickland's dismissive swimming challenge

Former middleweight champion Sean Strickland recently threw the gauntlet at MMA journalist Helen Yee, challenging her to a dismissive swimming competition.

Yee took to X to acknowledge the challenge, expressing her readiness to take on Strickland despite his confidence in beating her.

While Yee humorously proposed giving Strickland a five-second head start in the race, she made it clear that she was gearing up for the challenge, prompting a wave of reactions from fans rallying in her support.

"Time for swim practice to train for Sean Strickland’s challenge. He’s so confident he’ll beat me since he’s a man. Should I give him a 5-second head start in a 50? Are you ready to race this week or next week [Sean Strickland] ? Don’t back out, I’m ready."

Fans encouraged Yee not to give Strickland any advantage, expressing their confidence in her ability to emerge victorious in the proposed swim-off.

"Helen don't give him a inch 🤣😂"

"Nah. No five seconds advantage."

"My money on Helen"

"No handicaps and take his lunch money too"

Sean Strickland demands a rematch with Dricus Du Plessis

Sean Strickland is on a relentless mission to secure a rematch with Dricus Du Plessis. Strickland's reign atop the division was abruptly ended by Du Plessis in a closely contested split decision at UFC 297 back in January.

The action-packed bout showcased Strickland's sharp boxing skills early on. However, Du Plessis' relentless pressure and higher output swayed the judges, giving him a narrow victory.

Since the controversial loss, Strickland has been a vocal advocate for a second fight. Dricus du Plessis, now holding the middleweight title, recently engaged fans on social media, asking who they'd like to see him fight next.

Among the options were Strickland and Israel Adesanya. Fans overwhelmingly voiced their desire for a Strickland-Du Plessis rematch.

In a recent interview with The Schmo, Strickland intensified his efforts, asserting his belief that he won the original fight. He cited support from UFC president Dana White and commentator Joe Rogan and went on to express his frustration:

"Here's the thing guys. I won. Dana said I won. Rogan said I won. We all know I won. I went to Canada and fought in front of the commies, and they shafted me. Dricus wants it, I want it, win your title like a man my friend. You know you got a gift from god. Let's run this s**t back, settle it like men. That's all I'm trying to say. Settle it like a man."

