"Don't be that guy" - Israel Adesanya addresses him being called 'lucky' for beating Alex Pereira

Israel Adesanya has addressed a fan on Twitter after they claimed his second-round KO against Alex Pereira was a 'lucky' shot.

'The Last Stylebender' and 'Poatan' faced off in UFC 287's main event last month, which saw the Brazilian enter the cage as the middleweight champion. The bout was the pair's second under the UFC banner, with Pereira previously stunning the world by stopping Adesanya in the fifth round of their UFC 281 clash.

Round 1 was a close affair, with both men landing. However, Adesanya would finally conquer his boogeyman in the next round by playing possum on the fence before landing a devastating combination of shots to KO the Brazilian.

Following the result, some fans have suggested that Israel Adesanya's KO punch was lucky because he was covered up against the fence and eating shots from Pereira. Adesanya, however, has assured fans that it was part of his plan.

Replying to a fan on Twitter, the recrowned middleweight champion addressed those who've diminished his method of victory:

"Don't be that guy at the party tonight."

Robert Whittaker calls out Israel Adesanya for 'avoiding' trilogy bout

Robert Whittaker recently addressed Israel Adesanya's comments, which stated that he wanted to see Dricus Du Plessis defeat the Aussie at UFC 290.

'The Reaper' and 'Stillknocks' are set to go head-to-head in July, with the winner of the bout expected to challenge Adesanya for his title. The Nigerian-New Zealander and Du Plessis have been in a recent beef over the South African's "real African" comments, but Whittaker isn't so sure.

During a recent interview with Fox Sports Australia, Robert Whittaker claimed that Adesanya's interest in fighting Du Plessis is to avoid facing him for a third time:

"He doesn’t want to fight me. I’m the hardest fight in the division for him. That first one, not so good for me. The second one, nearly. This third one though, I have a really good feeling I am going to win."

Whittaker added:

"I’ve been evolving every fight, you can see it. If you watch back my fights, every fight I’ve been getting better. I think I’m the biggest threat to him and his reign at the present moment. So, of course he wants Du Plessis to win. It’s a much easier fight, but it doesn’t bother me."

