"Don’t let Nate hear you disrespecting THC like this" - UFC fighter and fans react to Johnny Walker blaming CBD and THC products for recent slump in form

MMA fans have reacted to the news that light heavyweight Johnny Walker is blaming CBD and THC products for a recent dip in form that has left the Brazilian 1-4 in his last five appearances.

Walker was once tipped to be one of the biggest prospects in the UFC. The Brazilian made his UFC debut back in 2018 and delivered multiple highlight reel finishes.

Walker then faced the experienced Corey Anderson in 2019 and lost via TKO. His first loss in the UFC would lead to a slump that saw him lose three of his next four fights.

Johnny Walker is hoping to turn his fortune around at UFC 279 this weekend. Interestingly, the Brazilian recently came out and blamed his dip in form on the use of CBD products, which according to him, contain a certain amount of THC as well.

MMA fighters and fans have reacted to Walker's comments, with UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad joking that Nate Diaz wouldn't want to hear about the THC product slander.

"Don't let Nate hear you disrespecting THC like this"

One fan joked that Nate Diaz was likely going to smoke marijuana right before his UFC 279 main-event bout with Khamzat Chimaev.

"Meanwhile Diaz sparks up before his fights"

Instagram user @natefagen believes Walker should instead be blaming his own "chin" rather than the products and supplements he's been taking.

"Bro blaming cbd instead of his weak chin"

Johnny Walker details what it was like to train with Conor McGregor's coach

After Johnny Walker suffered his second loss in the UFC, the Brazilian fighter decided he needed to change things up before his 205lbs clash with Ryan Spann in 2020.

The 30-year-old packed his bags and switched from the Tristar Gym in Canada to the Straight Blast Gym in Ireland. SBG is headed by coach John Kavanagh and is the same gym where UFC star Conor McGregor learned his trade on his way to becoming a UFC champion.

Walker recently spoke with Sportskeeda MMA's Andrew Whitelaw and discussed what it was like training with the team that is responsible for McGregor's meteoric rise in MMA:

"It's really good you know. John Kavanagh's [founder and head coach at SBG] background is grappling. And he has lot of experience because he corners people every weekend. Owen is the same but on the striking side... I train with him like once a week. But I go there just for technique, like what I'm going to do against this guy in the fight. Every week, I get better and get more comfortable and learn new skills but I also prove my own skills."

Watch Johnny Walker's exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA below:

