  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "Don't listen to little man" - Nassourdine Imavov slams former double champion over bold UFC Vancouver prediction for Reinier de Ridder

"Don't listen to little man" - Nassourdine Imavov slams former double champion over bold UFC Vancouver prediction for Reinier de Ridder

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Oct 19, 2025 00:30 GMT
Nassourdine Imavov (left) talks about Reinier de Ridder
Nassourdine Imavov (left) talks about Reinier de Ridder's (right) potential title shot chances next. [Images courtesy: Getty]

Nassourdine Imavov has shots at a former UFC double champion after comments suggesting Reinier de Ridder could leapfrog him in the middleweight title race. The French contender fired back online, brushing off the prediction and reminding fans that he remains a major player in the division’s crowded picture.

Ad

The UFC middleweight landscape remains one of the most competitive divisions in the organization. Khamzat Chimaev currently holds the UFC title after defeating Dricus du Plessis by unanimous decision at UFC 319 in August.

Du Plessis sits as the number one contender, while former champions Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya occupy the third and fifth spots, respectively. Imavov, ranked just behind du Plessis, is well aware that the next few months could determine who gets the next championship opportunity.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

All eyes now turn to UFC Vancouver, where Reinier de Ridder faces Brendan Allen in a pivotal main event. Ahead of the clash, Henry Cejudo dropped his take on the middleweight landscape on X, and wrote:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Reinier de Ridder can steal the next title shot from Nassourdine Imavov if he finishes Brendan Allen tomorrow night at #UFCVancouver."

Imavov dismissed Cejudo's take on X and replied:

Ad
"Don’t listen to little man. People forgot we had a fight tonight, bro. Who he thinks he’s cuting the line for? Mid skills, 0 hype. What else?"

Check out Nassourdine Imavov's reaction below:

Ad

De Ridder is unbeaten in his UFC run at 4-0 and is a decorated grappler who thrives in control-heavy exchanges. Allen, stepping in on short notice, brings solid momentum and a willingness to engage early.

The outcome of the fight could influence the next title challenger. A convincing win for De Ridder may strengthen his case for a shot at Chimaev, but Imavov’s reaction suggests he isn’t ready to be overlooked.

Imavov is coming off a solid unanimous decision win against Caio Borralho at UFC Paris. He currently holds a five-fight win streak, which includes victories over notable names like Adesanya and Allen.

About the author
Abhishek Nambiar

Abhishek Nambiar

Twitter icon

Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.

When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage.

Know More
Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

MMA vs. Boxing: The Ultimate Showdown!

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications