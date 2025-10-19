"Don't listen to little man" - Nassourdine Imavov slams former double champion over bold UFC Vancouver prediction for Reinier de Ridder

Nassourdine Imavov has shots at a former UFC double champion after comments suggesting Reinier de Ridder could leapfrog him in the middleweight title race. The French contender fired back online, brushing off the prediction and reminding fans that he remains a major player in the division’s crowded picture.The UFC middleweight landscape remains one of the most competitive divisions in the organization. Khamzat Chimaev currently holds the UFC title after defeating Dricus du Plessis by unanimous decision at UFC 319 in August.Du Plessis sits as the number one contender, while former champions Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya occupy the third and fifth spots, respectively. Imavov, ranked just behind du Plessis, is well aware that the next few months could determine who gets the next championship opportunity.All eyes now turn to UFC Vancouver, where Reinier de Ridder faces Brendan Allen in a pivotal main event. Ahead of the clash, Henry Cejudo dropped his take on the middleweight landscape on X, and wrote:&quot;Reinier de Ridder can steal the next title shot from Nassourdine Imavov if he finishes Brendan Allen tomorrow night at #UFCVancouver.&quot;Imavov dismissed Cejudo's take on X and replied:&quot;Don’t listen to little man. People forgot we had a fight tonight, bro. Who he thinks he’s cuting the line for? Mid skills, 0 hype. What else?&quot;Check out Nassourdine Imavov's reaction below:De Ridder is unbeaten in his UFC run at 4-0 and is a decorated grappler who thrives in control-heavy exchanges. Allen, stepping in on short notice, brings solid momentum and a willingness to engage early.The outcome of the fight could influence the next title challenger. A convincing win for De Ridder may strengthen his case for a shot at Chimaev, but Imavov’s reaction suggests he isn’t ready to be overlooked.Imavov is coming off a solid unanimous decision win against Caio Borralho at UFC Paris. He currently holds a five-fight win streak, which includes victories over notable names like Adesanya and Allen.