"Don’t put those lies back into the educated fight market" - Former UFC fighter warns Dana White about lying on fighter pay

Former UFC fighter Gray Maynard has called out Dana White for lying about fighter pay during his interview with GQ.

The UFC president recently appeared on GQ's Actually Me segment on YouTube where he answered fan questions. The 53-year-old addressed a fan who asked whether or not he thought UFC fighters were paid fairly.

Dana White said:

"Fighters always wanna make more money. Boxing has been absolutely destroyed because of money and all the things that go on. It's never gonna happen while I'm here. Believe me, these guys get paid what they're supposed to get paid. They eat what they kill. They get a percentage of the pay-per-view buys, and money is spread out amongst fighters."

Maynard took to Twitter to respond to a clip of White, who was frustrated that publications such as ESPN had taken his words out of context:

"Needs to tell different stories to different audiences. GQ is obviously a newer less educated fight market (easier to lie to). But, don't put those lies back into the educated fight market, I'll look like a scumbag and have to turn it on u and call u a scumbag... pimpin ain't easy"

...scumbag, POS, fucking journalist if you fucking write a story off some fucking goofy, fun GQ fucking INTV & you write a fucking serious fighter pay story about it?

Full Video:

Maynard accused the UFC president of pandering to different audiences. The 43-year-old believes White played up to GQ because their audience isn't comprised entirely of educated MMA fans and will likely take the 53-year-old's words at face value.

Catch the full GQ interview here:

Brendan Schaub agrees with Jake Paul's criticism of Dana White's comments about fighter pay

In a recent episode of The Schaub Show, former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub defended Jake Paul, after he addressed the controversy surrounding Dana White's GQ interview and the UFC's pay structure.

In response to White's interview, 'The Problem Child', who has regularly called out the UFC president for a lack of fighter pay and welfare, called on fighters to quit the organization if they can't get a pay rise.

Jake Paul @jakepaul



But what if ur boss, who has made hundreds of millions from ur hard work told u he’s not increasing ur minimum pay and you’re not able to quit? If my boss told me I am never getting a raise I would quit and go somewhere that actually values me. Right?But what if ur boss, who has made hundreds of millions from ur hard work told u he’s not increasing ur minimum pay and you’re not able to quit? espn.com/mma/story/_/id… If my boss told me I am never getting a raise I would quit and go somewhere that actually values me. Right?But what if ur boss, who has made hundreds of millions from ur hard work told u he’s not increasing ur minimum pay and you’re not able to quit? espn.com/mma/story/_/id…

'Big Brown' admitted that he agreed with the former Disney channel star's response to Dana White:

"Yeah. He's right. I think Dana's gonna be surpised by the pressure that comes forward the more people learn about the pay. I quit talking about the pay, I don't know the ins and outs or the overhead. I don't know. It seems like they could afford to pay them more... It's just their business model. You eat what you kill."

Catch the full episode of The Schaub Show here:

