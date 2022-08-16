"Dana and the UFC's getting fatter" - Brendan Schaub agrees with Jake Paul's recent criticism of Dana White over fighter pay

Brendan Schaub agreed with Jake Paul after the Youtuber turned boxer criticized UFC president Dana White's recent comments.

The UFC president appeared on GQ's Actually Me segment where he answered questions from fans. One fan asked Dana White whether or not he thought UFC fighters were paid fairly. White said:

"Fighters always wanna make more money. Boxing has absolutely been destroyed because of money and all the things that go on. It’s never gonna happen while I’m here. Believe me, these guys get paid what they’re supposed to get paid. They eat what they kill. They get a percentage of the pay-per-view buys, and money is spread out amongst all the fighters."

Jake Paul responded with a tweet that addressed Dana White's comments on fighter pay.

But what if ur boss, who has made hundreds of millions from ur hard work told u he’s not increasing ur minimum pay and you’re not able to quit? If my boss told me I am never getting a raise I would quit and go somewhere that actually values me. Right?But what if ur boss, who has made hundreds of millions from ur hard work told u he’s not increasing ur minimum pay and you’re not able to quit? espn.com/mma/story/_/id… If my boss told me I am never getting a raise I would quit and go somewhere that actually values me. Right?But what if ur boss, who has made hundreds of millions from ur hard work told u he’s not increasing ur minimum pay and you’re not able to quit? espn.com/mma/story/_/id…

In the latest episode of The Schaub Show, 'Big Brown' read aloud the UFC president's take and Jake Paul's response, agreeing with the 25-year-old.

"Yeah. He's right. I think Dana's gonna be surpised by the pressure that comes forward the more people learn about the pay. I quit talking about the pay, I don't know the ins and outs or the overhead. I don't know. It seems like they could afford to pay them more... It's just their business model. You eat what you kill."

Catch the full episode of The Schaub Show here:

Dana White slams piracy and illegal streaming amidst fighter pay controversy

In the same interview with GQ, the UFC president was also asked about tackling piracy and illegal streaming when it comes to UFC pay-per-view events.

White is notorious for his no-nonsense attitude when it comes to tackling piracy. The 53-year-old has often been outspoken about his desire to shut down websites that illegally stream UFC content, successfully taking down multiple streaming sites such as cagewatchers.eu in the past.

Although White has been criticized for the UFC's pay structure, the American has hit back by stating that piracy is taking money directly out of fighters' pockets.

The UFC president said:

"I care dummy. This is how everyone makes their money. You're bit***ng about fighters not making enough money, they get a piece of the PPV. People who steal it [PPV] are stealing from us and them. What happens to people who steal? You get f*****g smashed and you go to jail. I'm going to make sure that we get you. Everybody was laughing at us when I talked about this before but we caught a lot of people. They weren't laughing when they got caught."

Catch Dana White's GQ interview here:

