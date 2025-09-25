"Don't ruin your legacy Usyk" - Fans unhappy with Oleksandr Usyk's response to Jake Paul's challenge

Oleksandr Usyk has responded to Jake Paul’s bold challenge with a sharp response. After defeating Daniel Dubois for the second time in July at Wembley, Usyk addressed Paul’s ambitious social media plan, which included beating the undisputed heavyweight champion, among other grand goals.Usyk made it clear he would only consider facing Paul after retiring from boxing. He took to X to respond to Paul's challenge and wrote:&quot;Good plan, @jakepaul. But I’m not here for 5th place, only first. Soon, I'll close the book on boxing, and after that, I’ll be waiting for you in the cage. Let’s see if you’ve got the balls or just a hunger for hype.&quot;Check out Oleksandr Usyk's comments below:Several fans took to X to react to Usyk's comments. One fan wrote:&quot;Don't ruin your legacy, Usyk. This guy got beat by Tommy Fury!&quot;Meanwhile, other fans wrote:&quot;Oh! Damn! That doesn't sound good at all. Jake, I would highly suggest [duck] that proposition. In the boxing ring, I would honestly give you a 30-35% chance at winning with all due respect. In the cage, I [think] you most likely leave on a stretcher, tbh he will hurt you very badly.&quot;&quot;Jake will come for a fight when you are 76.&quot;&quot;He ain’t beating, Usyk… or becoming world champ. What happened to him wanting to fight Canelo?&quot;&quot;He won't fight anyone his own size, unfortunately.&quot;&quot;What is this man?&quot;&quot;Don't lower yourself.&quot;Check out some of the fan reactions below:Fans react to Oleksandr Usyk responding to Jake Paul's challenge. [Screenshots courtesy: @usykaa on X]When Oleksandr Usyk responded to Jake Paul's MMA fight call-out Oleksandr Usyk addressed Jake Paul’s challenge for an MMA fight following their face-off at Wembley after his undisputed heavyweight victory over Daniel Dubois. Paul entered the ring in front of over 90,000 fans, standing face-to-face with Usyk before the pair exchanged a handshake.The 38-year-old Ukrainian acknowledged the proposition, stating he is open to fighting Paul under MMA rules. Paul, who has joined the Professional Fighters League, has yet to debut in the octagon. Speaking in a post-fight interview, Usyk said:&quot;Jake Paul came to the ring for a face-off. I'm ready to fight with Jake Paul in MMA rules. I'm ready, but I need to rest.&quot;