"Don't be scared Jonny Boy" - Francis Ngannou responds to Jon Jones' callout on Twitter

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou (16-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC) isn't holding back from engaging in a war of words with Jon Jones (26-1-0-1NC MMA, 20-1-0-1NC UFC) on Twitter.

'The Predator' has responded to Jon Jones' recent ominous callout regarding their much-awaited heavyweight clash. Taunting the former light heavyweight champion for being scared, Ngannou has hinted that Jones might not make a comeback until next year.

"Rumor says you don't want to fight until next year. Don't be scared Jonny boy, it's just a fight," wrote Francis Ngannou on Twitter.

Rumor says you don't want to fight until next year. Don't be scared Jonny boy, it's just a fight. https://t.co/AVwxWngV33 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) June 12, 2021

Francis Ngannou's coronation as the UFC heavyweight champion took place at UFC 260. The Cameroonian fought Stipe Miocic in a rematch where he won via knockout in the second round. Since then, the newly crowned champion has been campaigning for a fight with Jon Jones for his first title defense.

“I want Jon Jones...definitely...I don’t care about what the talk says. I love that fight. I have some size, too. I’m strong, too. I’m impressed (with his move to heavyweight). I know he’s very skilled, very talented. I respect that. But we are both men, and we’re going to find out,” said Ngannou in an interview with TMZ Sports.

Check out TMZ's interview with Francis Ngannou below:

Will Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones lock horns in 2021?

The highly-anticipated matchup encountered its first roadblock when Jon Jones engaged in a public spat with Dana White over inadequate compensation. Refusing to budge under Jones' pressure, the UFC brass began pitting Derrick Lewis (25-7-1NC MMA, 16- UFC) as the next title challenger over 'Bones'.

In hopes of coming to terms with the UFC over remuneration, Jon Jones then parted ways with First Round Management and joined hands with former Golden Boy Promotions CEO Richard Schaefer.

However, roping in a new advisor didn't do much for Jones as Dana White is reportedly going to stage the Ngannou vs. Lewis fight in August this year, per Yahoo! Sports. The heavyweight rematch will likely take place in Houston, Texas, which is Derrick Lewis' hometown.

FWIW, White said Derrick Lewis will fight Francis Ngannou next, and it will be in Houston, LIKELY in August. I'll have full details on my story on @YahooSports — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) May 26, 2021

It is improbable that Francis Ngannou will stand across the cage from Jon Jones any time soon, considering that both combatants have publicly voiced their opinions about increasing fighter compensation.

Moreover, 'Bones' recently tweeted saying he would be happy to sit out another year in preparation for the heavyweight division. In all likelihood, Jones is waiting out for his demands to be met in addition to getting ready for the biggest weight class in the UFC.

Honestly I feel like the only people that it benefits, me jumping in their early are the other heavy weights. The way I’m training, I’m gonna be a real problem this time next year. I’m comfortable enough to wait and that’s exactly what I’ll do — BONY (@JonnyBones) May 25, 2021

Do you think Francis Ngannou should face Jon Jones before Derrick Lewis? Sound off in the comments!

Edited by Avinash Tewari