"Don't see that monster in his eyes anymore" - MMA fans react as Alex Pereira shows off his dual personas in new promo video

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira recently caught the attention of fight fans with a new Instagram promotional video. Earlier this year, 'Poatan' was dethroned by Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 in Las Vegas.

Since then, rumors of a potential rematch have been circulating, with no official date set. Despite his loss, Pereira remains a fan favorite in the current roster and is immensely popular within the community.

The Brazilian posted an Instagram reel with the caption:

"Two sides of me with @aviator.spribe - ready to fly high!"

Check out Alex Pereira's video below:

Fans took to the comments section to share their reactions, with one writing:

"I don't see that monster in his eyes anymore."

Others wrote:

"Chama will get the belt back soon."

"Next opponent is some coca-cola with ice, and some steaks and burgers."

"We all have a dormant Paddy The Baddy inside of us."

"Bros never gonna be champ again."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Alex Pereira breaks down Jamahal Hill vs Khalil Rountree Jr. bout

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree Jr. are scheduled to lock horns at UFC Fight Night at the Baku Crystal Hall in Baku, Azerbaijan, on June 21. As a fighter who holds wins over Hill and Rountree Jr., Alex Pereira shared his thoughts on the matchup.

'Poatan's' breakdown was reposted on the UFC Canada Instagram page. Leaning towards 'The War Horse' to win the matchup, he said:

"They're both great fighters and well rounded. I fought them both. So I can say something more accurate. They're both dangerous but I think by my fight against Khalil, I see him having some advantages against Jamahal. That's my opinion."

Check out Alex Pereira's prediction below:

