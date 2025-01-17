  • home icon
  "Don't sign Ankalaev contract" - MMA X erupts as Alex Pereira shares cryptic post ahead of consequential light-heavyweight match-up at UFC 311 

"Don't sign Ankalaev contract" - MMA X erupts as Alex Pereira shares cryptic post ahead of consequential light-heavyweight match-up at UFC 311 

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Jan 17, 2025 12:10 GMT
Alex Pereira teases fans on X. [Images courtesy: Getty]
Alex Pereira teases fans on X. [Images courtesy: Getty]

Alex Pereira's next challenger for the light heavyweight throne could be determined by the upcoming clash between Jamahal Hill and Jiri Prochazka at UFC 311. While Magomed Ankalaev remains the No.1 contender for the next title shot, Pereira has been dismissing a fight against the Russian, since his victory over Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 307.

Pereira also posted a cryptic message suggesting that Ankalaev might not be his next opponent, fueling speculation about the UFC's plans. However, Ankalaev’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, dismissed any doubts, emphasizing that the fight is essentially confirmed. Despite Pereira’s playful banter and claims, Abdelaziz believes the only thing that matters is that the two will face off in the cage.

The Brazilian took to X recently to tease a potential fight news, writing:

"Stay tuned, Chama!"

Check out Alex Pereira's X post below:

Several fans reacted to Pereira's post with mixed reactions, writing:

"Please don’t sign the Ankalaev contract."
"Don’t tease us like that, Alex!"
"About time Alex fights in 2025."
"Bro is gonna fight the number 10 ranked guy instead of big Ankalaev."

Check out some of the reactions below:

Fans react to Alex Pereira's recent X post. [Screenshots courtesy: @AlexPereira on X]
Fans react to Alex Pereira's recent X post. [Screenshots courtesy: @AlexPereira on X]

Pereira has successfully defended his light heavyweight title three times in 2024. The rivalry with Ankalaev intensified with the Dagestani's harsh words, including calling Pereira an “employee" and asserting to knock out Pereira in a potential clash.

Jiri Prochazka offers words of advise to Jamahal Hill regarding Alex Pereira loss

Jiri Prochazka has issued a warning to his UFC 311 opponent Jamahal Hill, advising him not to let frustration over his loss to Alex Pereira cloud his focus.

Hill lost to Pereira in April 2024 and Prochazka believes that the American is directing misplaced anger towards the wrong target. Prochazka emphasized that Hill needs to stay focused on their upcoming fight instead of dwelling on past losses.

Speaking at the UFC 311 pre-fight media scrum, Prochazka said:

"I will just say that it’s a big mistake, [not focusing]. When you are not focused on what’s right before you, and you’re looking for another opponent, it will cost you a lot. Who are you? It’s just about staying humble, staying focused on what’s before you."

Check out Jiri Prochazka's comments below (2:20):

youtube-cover

