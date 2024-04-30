"Don't sit here and tell me you're the victim" - MMA broadcaster Jimmy Smith blasts Ronda Rousey for her recent media comments

Former UFC and WWE commentator Jimmy Smith has sounded off on MMA legend Ronda Rousey after her recent remarks regarding the media.

For years, certain sections of the MMA community have criticized Rousey. Her critics believe she hasn't gracefully accepted and addressed her MMA defeats, a stoppage loss against Holly Holm (Nov. 2015) and Amanda Nunes (Dec. 2016) respectively.

Earlier this year, Rousey released her new book, 'Our Fight: A Memoir.' Through the book and her recent interviews, 'Rowdy' suggested that she previously refrained from expounding upon her 2015 and 2016 defeats due to her history of concussions.

Apparently, the former UFC women's bantamweight champion feared that publicly unraveling her concussion-related health issues might prematurely end her UFC and WWE careers. Moreover, she lambasted certain sections of the MMA media for turning from supporters to detractors after her losses.

On the Unlocking The Cage SiriusXM podcast, Jimmy Smith claimed that Rousey wants all the credit but none of the blame and refuses to give props to those who beat her.

Smith further highlighted that her blaming CTE and concussion issues for the losses and then going to the high-risk pro wrestling environment of the WWE doesn't make sense. For his part, the retired MMA fighter worked for the UFC for about a year after Rousey's departure and had a one-year stint in the WWE.

The 46-year-old MMA fighter-turned-analyst alleged that the UFC's backstage personnel (camera, audio, and other staff) told him Rousey was a "miserable" person and bullied them. Additionally, Smith (5-1 MMA) stated:

"They were cheering when she got knocked out. This was what I was told. Because those are the people you can be mean to, and rude to, and they can't fight back. Those people couldn't stand Ronda Rousey. So, don't sit here and tell me you're the victim when the poor guy who's sitting behind the camera, doing his job, gets sh** on by you. You're mean to the person asking you questions when we're hyping your fight. Don't give me this victim sh**. Don't. Don't waste my time with it."

Check out Smith's comments below (0:00-2:18):

What did Ronda Rousey say about Joe Rogan and the MMA media?

In the aftermath of Ronda Rousey's consecutive MMA defeats, she transitioned to the WWE. 'Rowdy' won multiple titles in the world of professional wrestling-based sports entertainment, wherein the match outcomes are predetermined. She parted ways with WWE in 2023.

Moreover, the 37-year-old combat sports legend has lately implied that opening up about her concussion history has likely diminished the possibility of her potential return to MMA or pro-wrestling. In a recent edition of The Chris Cuomo Project, Rousey notably aimed at veteran UFC color commentator Joe Rogan and other members of the MMA media.

The UFC Hall of Famer opined that Rogan, who previously shed tears in honor of calling her fights, drastically changed his demeanor toward her after her defeats. Ronda Rousey feels pandering to people, who ultimately betrayed her, was an error. Rousey, who's been thriving as an entrepreneur and in other pursuits, asserted:

"It wasn't real love, it was fake. MMA media hates me, but it's fine."

Check out Ronda Rousey's comments below (30:26):