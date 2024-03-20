"Don't start Nina" - Fans react to Nina-Marie Daniele suggesting the UFC sign Dillon Danis to feature him on a Conor McGregor fight card

Dillon Danis, known more for his antics outside the cage than his fighting career, once again sparked debate about a potential UFC signing.

Despite achieving fame in grappling circles, Danis' brief stint in Bellator ended with his release earlier this year. Following a lackluster boxing debut against YouTuber Logan Paul, speculation swirled around a possible move to the UFC. However, UFC CEO Dana White has reservations regarding the potential downsides of adding Danis to the roster.

UFC interviewer Nina-Marie Daniele recently fueled the fire by commenting on a social media post featuring Danis alongside his friend Conor McGregor. Daniele envisioned a scenario where Danis might sign with the UFC and share a fight card with McGregor, suggesting a chaotic press conference due to their flamboyant personalities.

Fans reaction, however, was far from enthusiastic. Many expressed disapproval in the comments section:

“Don't start Nina”

“Please don’t hype this idea… I’m good with Conor, Dillon……no”

“That would require either of them fighting tho”

Others highlighted the unlikelihood of Danis receiving a coveted spot on a McGregor fight card, suggesting he would likely be relegated to the preliminary bouts:

“He'll probably fight in the prelims if he signs. So he won't get invited to the press conference.”

Some fans, seemingly intrigued by the prospect of a fiery press conference, entertained the idea:

“Imagine Conor, Colby and Dillon Danis at the same press conference. This would be sick.”

What did Dana White say about signing Dillon Danis to UFC?

Dana White has shut down Dillon Danis' hopes of joining the promotion, citing his history of causing disruptions and brawls outside the octagon.

Danis has been vocal about his desire to fight in the UFC since a lackluster boxing match against YouTuber Logan Paul in October 2022. However, his penchant for igniting pre-fight mayhem appears to be a major deterrent for the UFC. From throwing microphones at opponents to instigating scuffles with personalities like KSI and Nate Diaz, Danis' behavior doesn't align with the UFC's image.

In an appearance on the Full Send Podcast, White bluntly addressed the issue:

"Every time he's [Dillon Danis] around, s**t's going down, you know what I mean? We can't have that stuff going on here and we can't. A lot of people will see like when guys get into it on stage or something starts to happen they're like, 'Oh, they must love this or whatever.' No, no, we don't love it. We don't need that s**t to sell fights."

