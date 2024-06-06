"Don't think so" - MMA star Gilbert Burns isn't convinced Gabriel Sousa will emerge victorious against Mikey Musumeci

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci is heading into what might be his toughest bout yet under ONE Championship on Friday, June 7 at ONE 167 as he rematches Gabriel Sousa. 'Darth Rigatoni' knows all too well how his first encounter with the Brazilian star went as Sousa is the last man to have dealt Musumeci a loss via submission.

ONE Championship posted a quote on Instagram about how Sousa is confident about producing the same result inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

However, MMA star and accomplished Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) competitor Gilbert Burns, Musumeci's mentor, was quick to refute Sousa's claims in the comments section:

"🤣🤣🤣🤣 I don't think so"

Additionally, another BJJ great in the form of Rubens 'Cobrinha' Charles, shared in Burns' assessment:

"I agree with @gilbert_burns. I don't think so 😂😂😂"

Both Burns and Charles are more than qualified to comment as the former gave him his black belt in BJJ while the latter has been coaching Musumeci ahead of the long-awaited rematch.

Mikey Musumeci sends ominous warning to Gabriel Sousa

Despite his bout with Sousa at ONE 167 being the Evolve MMA and Cobrinha BJJ product's bantamweight submission grappling debut, he is not short of confidence in avenging his 2021 loss.

With an unblemished 6-0 record under the world's largest martial arts promotion to defend, Mikey Musumeci told ONE Championship in a recent interview how much he has prepared for the big rematch:

"I see myself winning. First of all, I'm very confident in my preparation. I did everything f*cking right, dude. I'm scary right now with how prepared I am."

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.