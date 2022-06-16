"Eat it brother, because you earned it" - Donald Cerrone gives his two cents on Paddy Pimblett's weight gain between fights

UFC lightweight veteran Donald Cerrone recently offered his take on fellow 155-pounder Paddy Pimblett's tendency to put on significant amounts of weight when he's out of fight camp. He condoned Pimblett's behavior as he believes the Liverpudlian has earned it.

Paddy Pimblett shot to stardom with a series of awe-inspiring performances inside the octagon. However, he is also infamous for letting loose on the dinner table and gorging himself on various delicacies when he's not in camp.

While in conversation with the media ahead of his upcoming fight against Joe Lauzon, 'Cowboy' declared that Pimblett is free to eat as he pleases, considering how young he is and has what it takes to drop all the weight ahead of a fight.

"I mean [if] that's what he wants to do. I mean, the only problem with him getting big like that, it sucks because the first part of your camp goes to losing the weight, you know what I mean? Like just you're just battling that. But I mean, he's still young. He's learning and playing. I mean s**t go do it. Get big. If you like pizza and lasagna and beer, eat it brother, because you earned it. So do your s**t."

Donald Cerrone is hurtling towards a lightweight clash against Joe Lauzon at UFC on ESPN 37. The action will unfold on June 18 at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

This marks the UFC's second attempt at putting this fight together after Cerrone was forced to pull out of their previous contest scheduled to take place at UFC 274 due to an illness.

Donald Cerrone would like to avoid younger talent in his last fight

During the same interaction with the media ahead of his lightweight bout against Joe Lauzon, Donald Cerrone offered fans some insight into what he envisions his retirement fight to be like.

He asserted that he would like to bow out of the pro-MMA scene after having walked out to the octagon 50 times in his career, exclusively including the times he fought under the promotional banner of the UFC and WEC. Per his count, he is currently at 48 fights, including his upcoming bout against Lauzon.

When asked about his take on a potential opponent for his grand 50th fight, Donald Cerrone confirmed that he would prefer a veteran of the sport, not unlike Lauzon, over an up-and-coming fighter.

Here's what he had to say about the same:

"Another legend (for my final fight) would be fun – a cool fight,” he said. “I’ll stay away from the young kids. They’re f*cking tough. They’re so good. This sport has evolved unbelievably."

Catch Donald Cerrone's full interaction with the media below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far