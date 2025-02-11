Donald Trump's controversial Gaza proposal draws reaction from Hasbulla, Russian social media sensation associated with Khabib Nurmagomedov

Russian social media star Hasbulla, widely recognized for his ties to Khabib Nurmagomedov, recently responded to Donald Trump's contentious proposal regarding the Gaza Strip.

The 47th president of the United States has put forward a bold proposal for the U.S. to "take over" and "own" the Gaza Strip, advocating for sustained governance following the ongoing conflict. In a joint statement with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier this month, the Republican leader emphasized the need for a fresh strategy to shape Palestine's future.

'Mini Khabib', a long-time supporter of Palestine, recently took to X to voice his opposition to Trump's controversial stance on Gaza, asserting that the territory rightfully belongs to the Palestinian people. The 22-year-old TikTok star posted a photo of himself draped in the Palestinian flag and captioned it:

"Gaza belongs to Palestinians, and one day will be free! From the river to the sea." @realDonaldTrump @elonmusk

During his octagon-side appearance at UFC 302 in New Jersey in June 2024, Trump was seen conversing with Nurmagomedov. In the footage, 'The Eagle' was heard encouraging him to intervene and bring an end to the Israel-Palestine conflict. Trump, in turn, reassured the UFC Hall of Famer.

When Dana White blasted a journalist for inquiring about Hasbulla Magomedov vs. Abdu Rozik on Power Slap

Both Hasbulla and Abdu Rozik have growth hormone deficiency (GHD), a type of dwarfism, and they gained significant attention in the combat sports world following their widely publicized altercation in 2021. Since then, both social media influencers have risen to immense fame, yet their ongoing feud has continued to capture the public's attention.

During the post-event media scrum at Power Slap 9 in October 2024, a journalist asked Dana White if he would ever consider organizing a fight between Hasbulla and Rozik, even if it were to take place in the slap-fighting league. The UFC CEO responded:

"But do we really want to see those dudes fight? I mean, come on. Come on. Y'all are sick f**king individuals, okay? Every one of you in this room. No, sir. The answer is no, I would not make those guys fight."

