Donatella Versace drops hilarious four-word reaction to Conor McGregor's awkward body-baring pose on his yacht

Conor McGregor indisputably claims the status of the most globally celebrated mixed martial artist. Although the former two-division UFC champion has been inactive since sustaining a significant leg injury in his last bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in 2021, his influence transcends his triumphs within the octagon.

'The Notorious' often dedicates leisure time to family outings on his yachts, documenting these experiences through photographs shared on his social media profiles.

Conor McGregor recently took to his Instagram to share a photo of himself working up a sweat on an exercise bike aboard his yacht, all while sporting stylish Versace underwear, leaving little room for the imagination.

McGregor's photo prompted a response from Donatella Versace, who left a comment:

"Leaving everyone else BEHIND 😂"

Credits: @donatella_versace on Instagram

Versace is an Italian fashion designer and the vice president of the Versace Group. She is widely recognized for her influential role in the fashion industry, particularly as the creative director of Versace, a renowned luxury fashion brand known for its distinctive style and designs.

Daniel Cormier advocates for Conor McGregor vs. Islam Makhachev showdown

Conor McGregor's comeback has been a widely discussed topic, generating considerable anticipation. While the prospect of 'The Notorious' facing Michael Chandler has generated excitement, the precise date and venue for this much-anticipated bout remain unconfirmed. McGregor and Chandler previously coached opposing teams on 'The Ultimate Fighter' season 31 earlier in the year, with a potential bout in the finale.

However, McGregor's plan to make a comeback this year encountered a setback because he didn't adhere to the mandatory drug testing requirements in the USADA pool within the required timeframe.

Recent reports indicate that the Irishman has finally provided his samples, making him eligible to compete around April 2024. Speaking about 'The Notorious' returning, Daniel Cormier expressed his desire to witness a potential showdown between McGregor and the lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev.

During a recent episode of the DC & RC show, Cormier stated:

"I think Islam should fight Conor McGregor next... It's built-in, it's built-in. It's the biggest money fight the UFC can make... You have Islam Makhachev, who looks to be a guy that's going to be a dominant champion. In order to have that dominant champion go to the next level of superstardom, you need a foil. A guy that can elevate him. A guy that can elevate him to the next level is Conor McGregor."

Check out Cormier's comments below (from 3:50):