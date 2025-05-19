Donn Davis shares well wishes to former PFL competitors ahead of UFC 316

Donn Davis recently extended his best wishes to his former PFL competitors as they compete in high stakes bouts at UFC 316, which takes place on June 7. Davis' promotion has been viewed in a negative light following the departure of several top fighters and champions, but he took the high road by wishing them well.

Ad

Former PFL competitors Kayla Harrison and Patchy Mix are both scheduled to compete in significant bouts at UFC 316. Harrison is scheduled to challenge women's bantamweight champion Julianna Pena in the co-main event, while Mix is scheduled to make his promotional debut against Mario Bautista.

Harrison was among the most dominant fighters in PFL history, having won two women's lightweight championships. Meanwhile, Mix is fresh off his release from the promotion and was the reigning Bellator bantamweight champion.

Ad

Trending

Davis took to his X account, where he posted a photo of the updated UFC 316 main card and mentioned that he is rooting for his former competitors' success. He wrote:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I always say there are numerous great MMA fighters outside @ufc. Good luck to former @PFLMMA stars @KaylaH @TeamMixMMA June 7."

Check out PFL Chairman Donn Davis' post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Patchy Mix expressed excitement for promotional debut at UFC 316

Patchy Mix is confident of getting off to a winning start in his UFC debut against Mario Bautista.

Mix has never shied away from claiming he was the top 135-pounder in the world. He had an impressive tenure under the Bellator/PFL banner as he defeated former champions and several top contenders en route to his Bellator bantamweight Grand Prix win in 2023.

Ad

After the Grand Prix, Mix, then-interim bantamweight champion, submitted Sergio Pettis to become undisputed 135-pound champion.

Mix recently posted a graphic of the main card along with a message expressing his excitement for his promotional debut at UFC 316:

"Ready to introduce myself"

Check out Patchy Mix's post below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Giancarlo Aulino Giancarlo Aulino is an MMA news writer and interviewer at Sportskeeda. Having been onboard since 2021, Aulino has written list articles, before transitioning to MMA news writing.



In addition to writing at Sportskeeda, Aulino can be heard on VIBE 105.5FM in Toronto, Canada, where he conducts interviews called 'VIBEtalks.' Aulino's segments have featured many respected athletes, broadcasters, and celebrities. In 2024, Aulino, along with his VIBE 105 Sports team members, rebranded their content to The Game Plan 'TGP'.



In addition to MMA, Aulino was previously a pro wrestling writer and soccer (Football) reporter and covered Toronto FC (Major League Soccer) and York United FC (Canadian Premier League).



Follow him on Twitter: @Gian_411 Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.