Donn Davis shares well wishes to former PFL competitors ahead of UFC 316

Donn Davis recently extended his best wishes to his former PFL competitors as they compete in high stakes bouts at UFC 316, which takes place on June 7. Davis' promotion has been viewed in a negative light following the departure of several top fighters and champions, but he took the high road by wishing them well.
Former PFL competitors Kayla Harrison and Patchy Mix are both scheduled to compete in significant bouts at UFC 316. Harrison is scheduled to challenge women's bantamweight champion Julianna Pena in the co-main event, while Mix is scheduled to make his promotional debut against Mario Bautista.
Harrison was among the most dominant fighters in PFL history, having won two women's lightweight championships. Meanwhile, Mix is fresh off his release from the promotion and was the reigning Bellator bantamweight champion.
Davis took to his X account, where he posted a photo of the updated UFC 316 main card and mentioned that he is rooting for his former competitors' success. He wrote:
"I always say there are numerous great MMA fighters outside @ufc. Good luck to former @PFLMMA stars @KaylaH @TeamMixMMA June 7."
Check out PFL Chairman Donn Davis' post below:
Patchy Mix expressed excitement for promotional debut at UFC 316
Patchy Mix is confident of getting off to a winning start in his UFC debut against Mario Bautista.
Mix has never shied away from claiming he was the top 135-pounder in the world. He had an impressive tenure under the Bellator/PFL banner as he defeated former champions and several top contenders en route to his Bellator bantamweight Grand Prix win in 2023.
After the Grand Prix, Mix, then-interim bantamweight champion, submitted Sergio Pettis to become undisputed 135-pound champion.
Mix recently posted a graphic of the main card along with a message expressing his excitement for his promotional debut at UFC 316:
"Ready to introduce myself"
Check out Patchy Mix's post below: