PFL founder details one way Jon Jones could make $50 million and decide "the real P4P #1" 

PFL founder Donn Davis recently shared his insights on how the UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones could earn $50 million. The 62-year-old offered 'Bones' to fight the former UFC champ Francis Ngannou for the hefty sum and finally decide who the No. 1 pound-for-pound contender is.

Before Jones, Ngannou was the UFC heavyweight champion. However, the Cameroonian fighter had to bid farewell to the organization due to contractual disputes. Quickly, Jones beat Ciryl Gane for the vacant belt to become the new champ.

A heavyweight superfight between Jones and Ngannou is often talked about. Since the 38-year-old's shift to PFL, said conversations had been abated. With a post on X, Davis reignited the debate:

"I know one way ⁦@JonnyBones⁩ earns $50m [Fighting] @francis_ngannou⁩ To decide the true MMA Heavyweight Champion and the real P4P #1. That would be THE fight of the decade for MMA fans."

If this contest comes to fruition, that leaves interim champ Tom Aspinall in the dark. However, Dana White recently asserted that the fight between Jones and Aspinall had been confirmed. Although there are no confirmations regarding the venue or date, the UFC CEO believes it will happen soon.

Tom Aspinall claims Jon Jones is scared to fight him for the title

Since beating Stipe Miocic at UFC 309, fans have been expecting the inevitable fight against interim champion Tom Aspinall. Due to several reasons, the fight has not yet materialized. Jon Jones has also undermined the Brit's capabilities on several occasions, leaving part of the MMA community to believe that the undisputed champion is afraid to fight the 31-year-old.

In a recent interview, Aspinall fuelled such speculations. The British champion asserts his belief that Jones is scared to fight him. He also cited the infamous Francis Ngannou fiasco, where the 37-year-old supposedly avoided fighting 'The Predator' for three years.

Speaking to YouTuber and host of the Impaulsive podcast Logan Paul, Aspinall had this to say:

"Jon is conning the public, man. I'm not disputing that he's an amazing fighter. I think the fact that he didn't wanna fight Ngannou for three years and he's not wanting to fight me for over a year. The way he manipulates the media and the public is super smart. I'm not taking anything away from him. But do I think he's scared to take the tough fights at this stage in his career? Absolutely."

