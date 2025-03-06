"Dont give me PTSD" - Fans react after Justin Gaethje says he would stand-and-bang should Rafael Fiziev do the Max Holloway point to the ground

Justin Gaethje last entered the octagon nearly a year ago when he suffered a last-second fifth-round knockout loss to Max Holloway at UFC 300 in April 2024. The No. 3-ranked lightweight is set to make his return this weekend as he faces Rafael Fiziev in a rematch of their UFC 286 clash.

Ad

Gathje recently revealed that he would "stand and bang" with 'Ataman' if his opponent pointed to the ground like in his loss to 'Blessed'. Championship Rounds shared the comments from 'The Highlight', posting:

"Justin Gaethje says he would stand-and-bang with Rafael Fiziev if he pointed to the ground during their fight: "If you've ever seen me fight, you know I will accept that challenge every single time. When [Max] pointed to the ground, I said yes and ran into the middle. So absolutely." [via UFC313 Media Day]"

Ad

Trending

Check out the X post from Championship Rounds below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans reacted to the comments from Gaethje, with @KOofTheDAY suggesting that he will get post-traumatic stress disorder if that happens:

"Dont give me PTSD 😭"

@AlphaJeffrey45 claimed that the No. 3-ranked lightweight's brain will have plenty of problems if he does that:

"Bro’s brain will be absolutely fried if he does that again"

@F1_Super_Fan added that he would point to the ground and go for a takedown:

Ad

"I’d point to the ground and shoot a double leg then"

@damendrizzi praised Gaethje's spirit and mentality, saying:

"Gaethje's fearless spirit shines through, it’s all about that warrior mentality!"

Check out the best fan reactions below:

Fan reactions

Robert Whittaker shares thoughts on Dan Hooker dropping out of Justin Gaethje fight

Justin Gaethje was originally set to face Dan Hooker at UFC 313, however, the latter was forced to withdraw from the bout after suffering a hand injury. Robert Whittaker recently shared his thoughts on Hooker's withdrawal from the bout. Speaking to Submission Radio, the former middleweight champion stated:

Ad

"Honestly though, I'm super disappointed because that was going to be an absolute barnburner, but I'm also not because one of those dudes were going to die. I don't want to see that. I don't want to see that, you know what I mean? No one was going to win that fight out of Gaethje and Hooker, right?"

Ad

Check out Robert Whittaker's comments on Dan Hooker pulling out of the Justin Gaethje bout below (18:27):

Hooker previously made a similar claim when it was announced that their clash would be five rounds. He suggested that he believed the UFC wanted to see someone die and that he was happy to oblige for the fans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.