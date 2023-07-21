"Down to move back" - Top UFC featherweight ready to go up to lightweight as he hints at retirement 

It appears as though a top UFC featherweight could be contemplating a move back up to lightweight and even hinted at retiring soon.

Josh Emmett recently took to social media and indicated that he wouldn't be opposed to returning to 155lbs. He took to Twitter and revealed that perhaps his next bout at lightweight could even be his retirement fight, writing:

"I’m down to move back to lightweight for a fight! #RetirementFight"

The tweet was in response to comments made by lightweight Paddy Pimblett, who used Emmett's age in order to discredit Ilia Topuria's impressive win last month at UFC Jacksonville. The 39-year-old could use the comments to possibly secure a lightweight bout with 'The Baddy' when he returns to the octaon, which would generate plenty of interest.

Emmett last competed at lightweight in 2017, when he lost a split decision to Desmond Green. It was the first professional loss of his MMA career and resulted in him returning to featherweight.

It will be intersting to see whether the matchmakers book Emmett vs. Pimblett, especially if the hypothetical bout continues to generate discussion online.

What did UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett say about Josh Emmett?

Paddy Pimblett has been a polarizing fighter following his controversial split decision win over Jared Gordon last December. He recently rekindled his feud with Ilia Topuria after weighing in on his recent win over Josh Emmett.

During a Q & A ahead of UFC London, 'The Baddy' was asked whether he was afraid of Topuria because of how he looked against Emmett. He noted that he wasn't impressed and in doing so, mentioned that he would have finished the 38-year-old if they fought rather than win a unanimous decision like 'El Matador' did.

He said:

"Lad, he couldn't finish someone who's gonna retire soon?...Josh Emmett is like 39, ain't he? If yous think that was a great performance, then yeah, but I could finish Josh Emmett in my sleep."

Depending on the timetable for 'The Baddy's return, a bout against Emmett might not be such a bad idea.