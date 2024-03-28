"Dp by gilly" - Fans react to Dustin Poirier's "I want that belt" callout aimed at Dana White and Islam Makhachev

It seems that fan opinion is mixed on Dustin Poirier getting a UFC title shot.

'The Diamond' is fresh off his return to the cage at UFC 299 earlier this month. Back for the first time since a knockout loss to Justin Gaethje last summer, Poirier faced the rising Benoit Saint-Denis. 'God Of War' entered the fight riding a five-fight winning streak, making the former interim champion the underdog.

However, Poirier returned to the win column with a massive knockout win over the Frenchman. Following the victory, he called to face lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. Surprisingly, the Russian quickly accepted and called for the bout to happen in June.

As of now, a fight between the two lightweights hasn't been made official. Earlier today, Poirier again took to X to call for a bout with Makhachev. He wrote the message directly to the champion, as well as Dana White.

Poirier wrote:

"I want that belt @aliadelaziz00 @danawhite @MAKHACHEVMMA"

Expand Tweet

On X, fans reacted to Poirier's post. Some stated that the former interim champion would again suffer a loss in a title bout and aimed his case for a title shot. Others, meanwhile, predicted that Poirier would win by submission, with one writing:

"Dp by Gilly"

Check out the full fan response below:

[All comments in response to @DustinPoirier on X]

Dustin Poirier plans to submit Islam Makhachev in potential title fight

Fans telling Dustin Poirier to win by guillotine doesn't come as a big surprise.

While Islam Makhachev has never been submitted in his career, 'The Diamond' is determined to try. As fans have seen, Poirier really loves to jump the guillotine, and will routinely go for the submission several times a fight. His tendency to go for the submission is even a joke in MMA circles.

That was even seen in his most recent bout against Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC 299. Despite rocking the 'God Of War', Poirier kept trying to get the submission win. Ultimately, the former interim champion closed the show with some devastating shots.

However, Poirier plans to jump for the guillotine against Islam Makhachev as well. Despite never actually submitting anyone with the technique, he absolutely plans to try against the Russian. Earlier this month, Poirier put up a post on X, about a potential fight with Makhachev.

In the post, the former interim champion put a post of the guillotine with the simple caption:

"Islam"

Expand Tweet