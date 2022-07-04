"One eye vs. Sean O'Malley is begging for trouble" - Dr. David Abbasi backs Pedro Munhoz's eye injury with medical breakdown 

The much anticipated UFC 276 bantamweight clash between Pedro Munhoz and Sean O'Malley came to an anti-climatic end due to an unintentional eye-poke. Renowned combat sports physician Dr. David Abbasi recently weighed in on the legitimacy of the eye injury that left Munhoz unable to continue.

'The Young Punisher' reported suffering a corneal abrasion, which, per Dr. Abbasi, can cause enough watering and irritation to close the eye completely shut. Judging by a post-fight picture with Glover Teixeira, Dr. Abbasi also opined that Munhoz's injury could not be faked.

The physician also backed Munhoz's decision not to continue, as he believes that 'one eye vs. Sean O'Malley' could prove to be dangerous. Urging fans to stop doubting 'The Young Punisher', Dr. Abbasi said in a video on his YouTube channel:

"Post-fight, where he is standing next to Glover Teixeira, his eye was absolutely closed. I mean, I don't think you could fake that. You could see how swollen it is. From medical perspective, we do see this at ringside where the fighter's eye will swell shut and the inability to open it up.

So absolutely was the right call here to not continue to fight. I think one eye vs. Sean O'Malley is begging for trouble. I hope these guys are able run it back. But stop messing with this guy, Pedro Munhoz."

Watch Dr. Abbasi's take on Munhoz's controversial eye injury below:

Sean O'Malley reiterates fan claim that a punch destroyed Pedro Munhoz's eye, not a poke

Pedro Munhoz was winning on two scorecards against Sean O'Malley when the fight abruptly ended at 03:09 of the second round. 'Sugar', however, questioned the legitimacy of Munhoz's injury and insisted that the Brazilian had wanted out of that fight.

O'Malley recently backed a fan's claim that Munhoz's eye was injured by a punch and not a poke. A YouTube account named THE MMA GURU CLIPS released a video claiming the Brazilian's left eye was destroyed by a punch in the first round. 'Sugar' reiterated the claim and also registered it as a doctor's stoppage victory for himself. Posting the video, 'Sugar' wrote on Twitter:

"IT WAS A PUNCH THAT HURT PEDROS EYE TKO DR STOPPAGE 16-0 thanks fam love you guys"

