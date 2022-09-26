"People closer to death have much shorter telomeres" - Dr. David Abbasi explains how 10X Health System could have predicted Dana White had 10 years to live

Dana White recently revealed that he was given 10 years to live by a DNA analyst. Renowned orthopedic sports surgeon Dr. David Abbasi has now explained how the DNA analysts may have arrived at those conclusions.

Abbasi explained that analysts primarily check the length of telomeres at the end of a chromosome. The length of a telomere tends to decrease with age while they are much longer in youthful people.

According to the doctor, analysts likely predicted White's life expectancy by the length of his telomeres. Abbasi said on his YouTube channel:

"As people are getting older in age, the telomeres are shorter. And people closer to death have much shorter telomeres than people that are more youthful or younger or healthier. So they can look at the comaprison of the length of the telomeres on the ends of the ends of the DNA of chromosomes and basically start to predict when somebody was gonna die."

Dr. Abbasi further stated that unhealthy life habits also lead to the shortening of telomeres at a faster rate. The sports surgeon wished the UFC president luck in bringing about healthy changes in his lifestyle.

Dana White has shed 30 lbs and feels 35 again

Dana White recently revealed that Gary Brecka of 10X Health System had given him 10.4 years to live. The UFC's head honcho said on The Action Junkeez Podcast:

"He ends up coming out, he sits down for three and a half hours and goes through my blood work. I'm all f***ed up. Everything that can be bad can be possibly bad. He gave me 10.4 years to live."

However, Brecka suggested some serious changes which could extend the 10.4 year limit. After adopting a 10-week plan, the 53-year-old has now seemingly shed 30 lbs and claims that he feels younger again.

"So he says 'if you do everything I tell you to do for the next ten weeks it will change your life'. I did everything he said to the letter and I lost 30lbs. Everything is gone in ten f**king weeks, I have been working with doctors for ten years and they haven't been able to do anything. This guy is incredible and he can literally change your life."

