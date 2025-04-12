Drake betting $545,000 on Alexander Volkanovski to beat Diego Lopes at UFC 314 gets fans worried about "The Drake curse"

Alexander Volkanovski may very well emerge from the UFC 314 main event as a loser. That is, at least, according to fans on X/Twitter, who have expressed apprehension over Canadian rapper Drake betting over $500,000 on the Australian to defeat Diego Lopes.
There is a well-known 'Drake Curse' that is often used as a placeholder for genuine reasons behind sports losses. Whenever the rapper bets on an athlete or team to win, they usually lose. In fact, very few fighters have ever broken the 'Drake Curse,' and Volkanovski isn't expected to by the fans.
The 'Drake Curse' is similar to the 'UFC Cover Curse,' which supposedly causes fighters who appear as cover stars on UFC video games to lose their next fights. Naturally, fans were quick to form a thread under the Happy Punch tweet revealing Drake's large bet on Volkanovski.
One fan simply lamented the fact that the bet had been made at all.
"F*ck. The Drake curse."
Others expressed their belief that Volkanovski would be on the receiving end of yet another knockout loss.
"GG guys, Volk getting KO'd again"
A similar sentiment was echoed by another tweet.
"Damn I really believed in the Volk comeback story."
Another fan called on everyone to bet on Lopes to even things out.
"Everyone else should now bet on Lopes. You already know the drill"
A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:
Volkanovski, though, will be undeterred. He is one of the greatest featherweights of all time, and is hyper-confident in his ability to beat Lopes and reclaim the belt he once had a stranglehold over.
One of Alexander Volkanovski's close friends broke the 'Drake Curse'
Alexander Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya are close friends who often train together, with 'The Great' being strongly affiliated with City Kickboxing, despite having his own gym. 'The Last Stylebender' broke the 'Drake Curse' at UFC 287, after the Canadian rapper had bet $500,000 on him to beat Alex Pereira.
Fortunately for Adesanya, he managed to defeat 'Poatan,' knocking him out in round two to reclaim his middleweight title. Another fighter who has broken the 'Drake Curse' is reigning UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones, who defeated Ciryl Gane for the vacant title despite Drake betting $500,000 on him.