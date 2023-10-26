Alexander Volkanovski, Israel Adesanya, Valentina Shevchenko: A timeline of the EA Sports UFC cover curse

The EA Sports UFC cover curse is one of the most enduring parts of MMA folklore. The curse, as implied by the name, is relevant only to UFC fighters who appear on the cover of the EA Sports series of UFC video games, so it does not cover those who appeared on the Undisputed series previously developed by THQ.

The basic premise of the UFC cover curse is that at least one fighter on the cover of an EA Sports UFC game will either lose their next fight or experience some career-related misfortune. Alexander Volkanovski's recent loss to Islam Makhachev is a notable example, but what is the UFC cover curse's entire timeline?

The first installment of EA Sports UFC, which was released on June 17, 2014, featured Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson on the cover, as a way of commemorating their legendary light heavyweight brawl. Jones' first fight after the game's release was against Daniel Cormier, which took place a year later.

While he emerged victorious, he tested positive for a cocaine metabolite and was involved in an infamous hit-and-run that led to him getting stripped of his light heavyweight title. Meanwhile, Alexander Gustafsson's first fight since being on the cover saw him suffer a crushing TKO loss to the late great Anthony Johnson.

The next installment, EA Sports UFC 2, featured Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey as its cover stars. After the pair were announced as cover stars, Conor McGregor went on to be submitted by Nate Diaz in a massive upset, while Ronda Rousey, who had previously lost to Holly Holm, lost again to Amanda Nunes.

McGregor reprised his role as a cover star for EA Sports UFC 3, serving as the lone athlete on the game's cover. This time, the curse struck him. The game was released on February 2, 2018, and in McGregor's first fight since appearing on the cover, he was handed a lopsided submission loss by Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The EA Sports UFC cover curse struck again in the series' fourth installment, which hit the shelves on August 14, 2020. Israel Adesanya starred alongside Jorge Masvidal on the game's cover. While Adesanya was victorious in his next bout, 'Gamebred' was defeated by Kamaru Usman, sparking a four-fight losing streak.

The UFC cover curse, however, has never been more effective than it is now. EA Sports UFC 5 featured three cover stars. Reigning featherweight kingpin Alexander Volkanovski and former women's flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko are on the cover of the game's standard version.

Meanwhile, Israel Adesanya is on the cover of the game's deluxe edition. The game, which is scheduled to be released tomorrow on October 27, revealed its cover stars back in early September. Israel Adesanya was the first to fall, losing his middleweight to Sean Strickland in a historic upset at UFC 293.

Next, Valentina Shevchenko fought Alexa Grasso to a draw in an unsuccessful attempt to recapture the 125-pound title. Third, Alexander Volkanovski suffered only the second knockout loss of his career against Islam Makhachev this past weekend, in one of the more stunning results of the year.

There is more to the EA Sports UFC cover curse

Given recent events, it appears that the EA Sports UFC cover curse isn't merely related to athletes who are on the cover. It now appears to have extended to fighters that have anything to do with the game in a promotional context. Jon Jones was previously scheduled to defend his heavyweight title at UFC 295.

His opponent was all-time great 265-pounder, Stipe Miocic. Unfortunately, UFC CEO Dana White recently revealed that 'Bones' suffered a severe pectoral tendon tear during sparring. The injury, which will require surgery, will sideline him for eight months, forcing him to withdraw from the UFC 295 headline bout.

In place of the previous matchup, the UFC has booked Sergei Pavlovich in an interim heavyweight title fight with Tom Aspinall. But what does Jon Jones' recent misfortune have to do with the EA Sports UFC 5? As it turns out, Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic was the intro fight to the game.

For this reason, fans are now speculating that the curse encompasses any fighter's promotional involvement with EA Sports UFC 5, as opposed to just its cover.