"Your coaches are telling you you're Mike Tyson" - Brendan Schaub recaps Ronda Rousey's beatdown at the hands of Amanda Nunes

Ronda Rousey's 2016 title fight with Amanda Nunes was recently analyzed by former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub. Nunes is one of just four double champs in UFC history and has the most title wins of any of the four. In 2016, Nunes was set to defend her belt for the first time against Ronda Rousey, who many considered to be one of the greatest women's fighters of all time.

Rousey, who has a women's bantamweight record of six title defenses, was coming off her first career loss, where Holly Holm knocked her out. Many expected Rousey to get her belt back from Nunes. However, 'The Lioness' displayed true dominance and dismantled 'Rowdy', finishing her within a minute and ending her UFC career.

Schaub, speaking on his YouTube show Thiccc Boy, stated that Rousey's coaches may have gotten to her head before the title fight:

"You know, your coaches are telling you you're Mike Tyson... No one gave her [Nunes] a chance."

Mike Tyson famously lost to Buster Douglas, a 42-to-1 underdog, arguably the biggest upset in sports history. Tyson was able to rebound and didn't lose another fight for nearly seven years, despite a prison stint where he was unable to train for three years.

According to Schaub, Rousey's coaches must have felt that the upset loss to Holm was just a blip. They likely thought that she would recover with the dominance that Tyson did. Unfortunately for Rousey, she lost in a far worse fashion, and her UFC career never recovered.

Will we ever see Ronda Rousey and Amanda Nunes in the octagon again?

Ronda Rousey remains active in the fight world, competing in the WWE. While many fans have hoped for a return to the UFC, it has been nearly six years since her departure. One fan even called for a matchup against Amanda Nunes, who has established herself as the greatest women's fighter:

After such a long break, getting into the octagon with Amanda Nunes would not be ideal for Ronda Rousey. Nunes has now beaten every champion in the history of the women's featherweight and bantamweight divisions. Rousey has stated that she would re-enter the octagon to fight Gina Carano, which almost came to fruition years ago. That fight, however, seems unlikely. Another fan believes that fighting Nunes is the only way for Rousey to regain her value in the sport:

While fighting Nunes would do much more for her legacy than fighting Carano, it would probably yield the same results. As for Nunes, there are several other fights that make much more sense at this stage of her career.

