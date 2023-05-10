Drake reacts to Nate Diaz's altercation with Jake Paul's employee

Canadian rapper Drake has shared his thoughts on the recent altercation between Nate Diaz and a reporter employed by Jake Paul at the Paul vs. Diaz press conference.

Drake uploaded a story on Instagram, featuring a clip from the press conference and criticized the reporter for his actions.

"Man, why would you play with a real G. This is a weak generation"

Screenshots from Drake's Instagram Story [Image credits: @champagnepapi on Instagram]

It all started when an individual at the press conference introduced himself as a reporter from Betr Media and proceeded to rudely ask the former UFC fighter about the possibility of a fight between himself and Nate's big brother Nick Diaz:

"Nate, I'm actually a boxer myself and I've been trying to get into this undercard. I am just wondering if you think I could fight your brother Nick? If he's anything like you, I think I'd beat his fu*kin a*s."

The reporter's approach did not sit well with the Stockton native. Diaz warned him for his words and called his actions "stupid":

"Brother, what are you just gonna walk around the streets or some sh*t? You know all my homeboys see you right now? That was stupid... Yeah, that was stupid... Hey Derek from Betr Media, stupid a*s motherf***er. What the f**k? You deserve to get your a** whooped."

Check out the clip from the press conference below:

Nate Diaz speaks about the decision to fight Jake Paul in boxing

After scoring a submission win against Tony Ferguson at UFC 279, Nate Diaz parted ways with the UFC and became a free agent. He is now set to make his boxing debut against internet sensation Jake Paul. The fight will consist of eight three-minute rounds and will take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on August 5.

At the press conference for the event, Nate Diaz shared how the decision of fighting Paul came to be:

"I've been trying to get out of the UFC for a long time cause I knew what I was worth, what fighters are worth, and what I should do. It was a long road... He [Jake Paul] was doing the biggest and the best things out... and I was glad I had a worthy opponent to make an attack on as soon as I got out."

