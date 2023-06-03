Drake's recent boxing training video has elicited a myriad of reactions from the combat sports community, including that of online trolls. The hip-hop megastar has received several negative responses to the training footage he's posted online.

The 36-year-old Canadian took to his official Instagram account to put forth footage of himself undergoing boxing mitt work training. The ESPN Ringside Twitter account subsequently posted a tweet, featuring Drake's training footage.

Watch Drake's training video below:

One Twitter user disregarded the rapper's efforts in training and suggested that he shouldn't have unraveled the video in the public domain:

"Some videos are meant to be kept private"

Another Twitter user indicated that they'd dominantly defeat the rapper in a potential fight:

"I’ll two piece him and a biscuit lmfaoo"

Besides, in response to the ESPN Ringside tweet asking whether Drake has hands i.e. whether he can box, a fan jokingly insinuated that he does literally have hands but can't box:

"I know he had gloves on, but I’m pretty sure he has hands."

Meanwhile, another fan criticized the rapper by pointing out that sparring would be a better indicator of his skills than hitting mitts and going up against a punching bag:

"Anyone can look good on the mits and punching bag but I wanna see him spar"

One Twitter user jibed at Drake by drawing parallels between his mitt work and boxing analyst Stephen A. Smith's infamous mitt work video:

"He does not look good on the mits. This is on par with Stephen A Smith’s pad video."

Another Twitter user appeared to mockingly suggest that the rapper doesn't have hands but does have a handful of bad habits:

"Handfuls of bad habits, yes."

One fan seemingly believes that the rapper's boxing skills are good enough only for a Disney movie and won't be effective in real-life confrontations:

"Nope. Unless he’s on the mean streets of Disney."

Similarly, another fan highlighted that the rapper has hands for a piano, not for boxing:

"For a piano maybe"

One individual joked that the rapper throws punches as though he's undergone a spinal fusion:

"He throws like he has had a spinal fusion."

Furthermore, another person alluded to the rapper grunting after throwing each strike and jested that at least he's grasped the sound effects aspect of pugilism:

"He’s got the sound effects down"

Hollywood icon Drake is a longtime boxing and MMA fan

Drake is widely regarded as one of the biggest stars in the Hollywood and pop culture realm today. Apart from being one of the most influential celebrities in the world, the hip-hop legend also happens to be a longtime fan of sports, particularly in regards to combat sports. He's known to bet humongous sums of money on fights.

This includes both MMA bouts and boxing matches, right from the Nurmagomedov-McGregor MMA fight in 2018 to the Paul-Fury boxing match in 2023.

His willingness to extravagantly bet on combat sports contests has made him a notable fixture in the fight game, so much so that there's a phenomenon known as the 'Drake Curse.'

It's believed that the fighters he bets on, more often than not, end up defeated. Despite having lost significant amounts of money via fight betting, the rapper continues to bet on fights and remains an ardent follower of combat sports.

