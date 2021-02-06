Watch: UFC fighter Angela Hill roasts Stephen A. Smith's boxing style in hilarious parody video

No.12 ranked UFC strawweight Angela Hill has mocked Stephen A. Smith's boxing technique. After Smith made objectionable comments on women competing in combat sports, one of his videos had gone viral in which he was boxing with unusual footwork and downright terrible punching form.

Several UFC stars took a dig at Stephen A. Smith over his controversial comments, with Angela Hill being the most recent fighter.

The 36-year-old posted a parody video to her Twitter account, hilariously imitating Smith's boxing style with her coach. Hill joked that she is breaking down Smith's technique and also asked her fans to try the "basics of Smith style".

Hey guys, lots of people have been asking me to break down @stephenasmith’s unorthodox boxing technique so I got coach Adam to really sit down and explain the basics of Smith Style. Give it a try! pic.twitter.com/l9G6bvZyXl — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) February 5, 2021

Stephen A. Smith had stated that he does not like the idea of women competing in combat sports. Although Smith claimed that he wouldn't legislate new laws to restrict women from fighting, he is still against the view of "women punching each other in the face".

"When I think about pugilistic sports, I don't like seeing women involved in that at all. I just don't like it. I wouldn't promote legislating laws to prohibit them from doing so, but I don't want to see women punching each other in the face. I don't want to see women fighting in the octagon and stuff like that, but that's just me," said Smith in an episode of Black on the Air podcast.

Smith was also criticized for his comments on the German women's football team during the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2015.

Which UFC stars have criticized Stephen A. Smith?

Apart from Angela Hill, the likes of Joanna Jedrzejczyk, Dan Hardy, Megan Anderson, Chris Cyborg, and Lauren Murphy, rallied against the popular TV sports personality.

Hardy even said that the "A" in Stephen A. Smith stands for ancient or archaic, which reflects his narrow mindset.

However, Angela Hill's parody video undeniably stands out among the slew of responses to Stephen A. Smith.

Hill made her MMA debut in 2014 at the age of 29; she has since competed in 21 professional fights. Hill is also a former Invicta FC strawweight champion.