Drakkar Klose hospital diagnosis proves that Jeremy Stephens' push gave him a concussion

Drakkar Klose was scheduled to fight Jeremy Stephens in a lightweight bout which was supposed to co-headline UFC Vegas 24. However, the bout was cancelled after Klose reportedly suffered serious injuries due to Jeremy Stephens shoving him at the face-offs. The UFC made the official announcement during the broadcast of the event and also informed viewers that a heavyweight bout between Andrei Arlovski and Chase Sherman would now serve as the co-main.

Drakkar Klose’s diagnosis, per his team:



“Brain concussion; sprain of cervical neck.” pic.twitter.com/ynIFXk2LRc — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 18, 2021

In the latest update, Ariel Helwani from ESPN posted an image of Klose's diagnosis from the Valley Hospital Medical Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. The report from the Emergency Department Team read that Drakkar Klose was diagnosed with 'brain concussion; sprain of cervical neck'. The documented suggested that Drakkar Klose consult with his doctor or nurse if he were to drive a vehicle or operate any dangerous machinery within a few hours. Earlier, it was Helwani who had first reported the cancellation of the fight.

Tonight’s Jeremy Stephens x Drakkar Klose fight has been canceled, per the broadcast.



Klose suffered an injury as a result of this push at yesterday’s official weigh-ins, per sources. Specific injury details not disclosed at this time. pic.twitter.com/ImbpMQxHur — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 17, 2021

Drakkar Klose was rushed to the UFC PI

Drakkar Klose released a statement on Twitter shedding light on his injury due to Jeremy Stephens shoving him at the face-offs. The official statement read:

"After I was pushed by Jeremy at UFC faceoffs, I immediately felt my hand go numb and neck tighten up. Sean Shelby and the UFC officials sent me to the PI to get worked on by the UFC PT staff for two hours. I spent the night eating, rehydrating, stretching and even saw the PT staff later that night. I woke up early this morning with a migraine/headache, nausea, and the only thing that made me feel better was laying in the dark. UFC got me medicine and I rested for a couple hours before getting up and vomiting. It was at that point we called the UFC doctor and he made the decision to send me to the hospital. I’m sorry to everyone who was excited for this fight, I tried to do everything I could to stay in this fight, but these issues are out of my control."