"I ain’t a featherweight nor your girlfriend" - Mark Madsen warns 'princess' Drakkar Klose to not pull out of their fight

Drakkar Klose was unfortunate not to fight during the 2021 season. He sustained a spinal injury during the face-off for his scheduled bout against Jeremy Stephens on April 17, 2021. Stephens shoved Klose after the pair came face-to-face, and the resulting whiplash significantly affected Klose.

Klose seems to be ramping things up as he is scheduled to fight Mark Madsen on October 29. This will be his third fight of the year, and if he gets a victory over his opponent, Klose will be 3/3 in 2022.

His opponent, Madsen, has other ideas. He released a tweet shortly after the fight was announced, requesting that Klose make sure he doesn't pull out of this fight the same way he did against Jeremy Stephens.

"I finally get a chance to fight the dude who pulled out after he got pushed by a featherweight. I ain't a featherweight nor your girlfriend. Don't pull out princess."

Drakkar Klose will look to use his opponent's fighting words as motivation to put on a noteworthy performance in the octagon, and hand Madsen his first defeat in MMA.

Drakkar Klose is happy to volunteer to 'teach the UFC judges a lesson' after one too many bad scorecards

Drakkar Klose recently spoke to James Lynch of Sportskeeda MMA, where he stated that he would happily volunteer to "bop up the judges a little bit" in order to get them to score fights more responsibly.

Klose's frustration stems from the controversial decision loss of his wife and fellow UFC fighter, Cortney Casey, to Antonina Shevchenko. According to Klose, this is not her first or even second controversial decision loss.

Klose said:

"It just sucks, and I think the judges, they need to be held accountable. But I don't know how we can make that change because there's no fighter union. It's not like the fighters have any say in that. It's the commission that picks the judges so."

Watch the interview below:

Klose has said what has probably been on many fighters' minds over the years. Although violent conduct towards the judges will not solve anything, it may be time for MMA to design a specific set of judging criteria for the sport.

