UFC lightweight contender Drew Dober is not a fan of fellow lightweight Paddy Pimblett's antics. In Dober's opinion, Pimblett has much to learn in terms of maturity and has compared him to the controversial YouTuber turned-boxer Jake Paul.

During the UFC 288 media day interview, Drew Dober stated:

"Paddy’s name is great, it’s fun. I feel like he’s the Jake Paul of the UFC right now. He’s bringing in a lot of attention. But really, the opportunity that excites me the most is not his name. It’s that O2 Arena in London. Fighting in front of the English crowd would be so much fun."

The 34-year-old mixed martial artist added:

"I think he has a lot of growing up to do. I made those mistakes in my early 20s as well, inside the octagon and outside the octagon. I think he’s going to mature well as long as he listens to good advice, but he definitely needs some time. So I feel like this injury works out better for him. Just as long as he trains and improves in the areas he needs to improve, and then he just keeps that social status, I think he’s gonna be a Conor McGregor-ish."

Check out Dober's entire remarks below:

Drew Dober is slated to square off against Matt Frevola at the preliminary card of UFC 288 this weekend.

Drew Dober vs Matt Frevola betting odds

The highly-awaited lightweight bout between Drew Dober and Matt Frevola is set to take place at the upcoming UFC 288 event in Newark, N.J. on May 6th. The two skilled combatants are geared up to display their martial arts abilities in the octagon, promising an enthralling fight.

According to BestFightOdds, Dober is currently the favored fighter with a -210 odds ratio, indicating that those who choose to bet on him would need to risk $210 to potentially earn $100. In contrast, Frevola is considered the underdog with a +188 odds ratio, meaning that bettors who bet $100 on him could earn a potential profit of $188 if he manages to upset Dober.

In addition to BestFightOdds, Betway, another prominent betting book, lists Dober as the favorite to win the fight with -225 odds, while 'The StreamRolla' is the underdog with +163 odds. This translates to bettors potentially earning a profit of $100 if they bet $225 on Dober, and $163 if they wager $100 on Frevola and he emerges victorious.

