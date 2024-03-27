Drew Dober makes intentions clear about wanting to “create beautiful violence for fans” after Dana White spills plans for UFC London event

Drew Dober wants to fight on the UFC's return to England later this year.

Earlier this week, Dana White announced plans to hold an event in the U.K. That doesn't come as a huge surprise, given the massive British fanbase. However, White has added that he plans to make this event a rare pay-per-view outside of America.

The promoter hinted that champions such as Leon Edwards and Tom Aspinall are likely to fight at the pay-per-view event. However, UFC lightweight contender Drew Dober is also interested in competing across the pond.

The 35-year-old recently took to X, to discuss the card. On social media, Dober wrote that he wanted to fight in the card, which is reportedly set to go down in London or Manchester. The lightweight added that he hopes to fight a Scouser to entertain fans.

Dober wrote on X earlier today:

"I've always wanted to fight in London. I wonder if there's any scousers interested in creating beautiful violence for the fans."

While the lightweight contender didn't name him, the Scouser he's likely referring to is Paddy Pimblett. As one of the few Liverpudlian fighters in the UFC, 'The Baddy' has been linked to a matchup with Dober in the past.

Furthermore, Pimblett has stated that he's currently eyeing a return in the summer. If he's down to entertain some fans, few fights would make more sense than facing Dober. Pimblett is currently riding a seven-fight winning streak, but this would be his first time facing a ranked foe.

When was Drew Dober's last fight in the UFC?

Drew Dober is fresh off his return to the UFC octagon last month.

The 35-year-old is currently ranked #15 in the lightweight division and last fought fellow ranked fighter Renato Moicano. The two fought in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 85 last month, under Roman Dolidze vs. Nassourdine Imavov.

In the co-main event, the two lightweight contenders put on a fun show. After going back and forth for three rounds, it was Moicano who emerged victorious. For Dober, the loss was his second in his last three appearances in the cage.

Still, Drew Dober appears undeterred and is ready to get back in the cage. Based on his comments on X, it's clear that the lightweight contender is ready to get back and do what he does best. That's entertaining fans with "beautiful violence" in the octagon.