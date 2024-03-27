UFC CEO Dana White recently revealed that he has big plans for the UK and teased a major announcement for British fans. Elsewhere, Colby Covington sounded off on Jake Paul while making a surprise prediction for the YouTuber-turned-boxer's fight against Mike Tyson.

Check out all the latest news in mixed martial arts with Sportskeeda's Midnight Roundup.

Dana White teases massive UFC numbered event in England

Dana White recently spoke about his plans to host a blockbuster UFC event in the UK. Given that the promotion has two English champions, it's no surprise that White made it clear that the fight card would feature on a pay-per-view event.

Welterweight champion Leon Edwards and interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall are both Englishmen and have notably garnered a massive fan following in their home country. Apart from them, fighters like Paddy Pimblett and Michael 'Venom' Page are also major fan favorites.

During a recent interview with TNT Sports, White addressed the UFC not hosting an event in the UK since July 2023 and said:

"We had these fights that were going on where I was like, 'Wait, we're going to do this where?' We're going to England. We're coming and I've got great fights lined up for the UK fans and I'm excited to get back there."

He continued:

"I haven't been in England in a minute and I'm excited to get back there. [We'll make the official announcement] literally in days. We're right there. We're working on the stuff. We've got some badass plans for England."

Expand Tweet

Colby Covington slams Jake Paul while sharing prediction for Mike Tyson boxing match

Colby Covington recently shared his prediction for the highly anticipated Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match, but not before brutally slamming the YouTuber for allegedly using steroids.

Paul and Tyson are booked to throw down at the AT&T Stadium in Texas on July 20. The event will be available to stream live on Netflix. Given the three-decade age difference between the two, this matchup has caused quite a stir on social media.

Expand Tweet

During a recent appearance on SOSCAST, Covington shared his thoughts on the fight and shared his prediction. He said:

''Jake's in his mid-20s. He's doing every chemical known to a man. He literally a lab project. They're just juicing him up, him and his brother.''

Covington continued:

''I think Jake's gonna probably knock him [Tyson] out within the first two minutes.''

Expand Tweet

Daniel Cormier pushes for UFC to book Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier lightweight title fight

Daniel Cormier recently shared his thoughts on Islam Makhachev's next opponent and called for the UFC to book the lightweight champion against Dustin Poirier.

'The Diamond' is coming off an impressive second-round knockout win over Benoit Saint Denis at UFC 299. Soon after his victory, Poirier called for a title shot against Makhachev and made it clear he wanted to get back into the title picture. On the other hand, Makhachev is coming off his second win over Alexander Volkanovski and is facing a shortage of top-ranked 155-pound contenders to face next.

Charles Oliveira is booked to face Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300 next month, where Justin Gaethje will defend his BMF title against Max Holloway. With Makhachev looking to fight in the months following the conclusion of Ramadan, it appears Poirier is his best option.

In a recent video uploaded to YouTube, Cormier backed Poirier's call for a title shot and said:

"This is a no-lose situation for the UFC. Islam [Makhachev] wants to fight, so I think you gotta try to make that happen as soon as possible...I love it. Book it right now. [Islam] Makhachev vs. [Dustin] Poirier. It will be a massive fight, it really will be the biggest fight that Islam Makhachev has ever had in terms of the box office."

Expand Tweet

Political commentator Candace Owens lauds Dana White's loyalty toward friend Joe Rogan

Dana White recently made an appearance on the Lex Friedman podcast and recalled threatening to quit the UFC if Joe Rogan was removed. For context, Rogan came under fire in 2022 for allegedly making some inaccurate comments about COVID-19 and the vaccine on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

In the aftermath, many called for the podcaster to be canceled. However, Rogan continued his job as a UFC commentator despite the public backlash. During White's conversation with Fridman, he recalled the incident and said:

"None of that type of stuff is ever going to happen while I'm here. Can't say what's going to happen when I leave but when I'm here, the people who are with me and who've been with me, they know exactly what's up and Joe knows what's up. Joe Rogan has been very loyal to me and I am very loyal to Joe Rogan."

Expand Tweet

Owens later reacted to White's words online. In an X post the controversial personality wrote:

Imagine being the CEO of a multi-billion dollar company and offering your resignation rather than allowing someone who works for you to get cancelled. @danawhite is a real-life hero. The future belongs to fighters.''

Expand Tweet

Andrew Tate sounds off on crypto-rich people in latest social media rant

Andrew Tate recently sent shockwaves across his fanbase after sounding off on individuals who've gotten rich via cryptocurrency. Tate has been vocal about his connection to the crypto world, especially Bitcoin, and often shows off his extravagant lifestyle thanks to his investments in digital assets.

Nevertheless, in a recent X post, the controversial influencer sounded off on people who've made money through crypto investments and wrote:

"Made money with crypto. Lovely. You’re still a weak little c*nt tho aren't you? Still hide behind a cartoon don’t you? GM!"

Expand Tweet

Also Read:

UFC bantamweight king Sean O'Malley warns fans against visiting his house uninvited

Colby Covington claims Sean Strickland in major legal trouble after assaulting man with a pistol