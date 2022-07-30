"I wanna collide with that hype train" - Drew Dober points out hole in Paddy Pimblett's game that he'd exploit 

Paddy Pimblett has created shockwaves since signing with the UFC and it's unspirising that he now has plenty of options for his next fight in the organization. Drew Dober is one of those options, with the American keen to meet 'The Baddy' in the octagon.

During his appearance at UFC 277 media day, Dober stated that he wants to "collide" with the rising Liverpudlian in the future, but first needs to get past Rafael Alves this weekend.

"Yeah, I wanna collide with that hype train for sure. O2 Arena, that would be incredible."

Dober went on to point out a potential weakness in Paddy Pimblett's fighting style, believing that 'The Baddy' leaves his chin "out there," making him vulnerable to knockout power. 11 of Dober's 24 professional MMA wins have come via TKO/KO, making it obvious why the American believes he can exploit Pimblett's open chin.

"Yeah, he has a really solid jiu-jitsu game. I think he showcased that in his last fight. He does leave his chin out there, which I think that would pose some problems when fighting me, but I'm open and game for that opportunity."

Terrance McKinney believes Drew Dober could beat Paddy Pimblett

While speaking with LowKick MMA, UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney named a few opponents he believes could cause problems for Paddy Pimblett. One of the fighters he named was Drew Dober, who, as mentioned above, is keen on the bout.

After being asked about Pimblett's abilities, McKinney didn't hold back and named three fighters he feels could get the better of 'The Baddy':

"People like Drew Dober, or even like Grant Dawson, Jamie Mullarkey, I think any of those guys would beat him or give him a crazy hard time."

In his most recent bout, Pimblett managed to submit Jordan Leavitt in the second round. Prior to that, he'd finished both Rodrigo Vargas and Luigi Vendramini.

