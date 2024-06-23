Dricus du Plessis backs ex-Springbok captain Siya Kolisi amidst body shaming attack from French rugby club: "Double champ does what the f**k he wants"

Dricus du Plessis has come to the defense of one of South Africa's fellow sporting legends, Siya Kolisi after he came under fire from the French rugby club he plays for - Racing 92. The ex-Springbok captain has suffered several injuries since 2023 and has enjoyed his stint on the sidelines a bit too much for his boss' liking.

According to an article written by thesouthafrican.com, Racing 92 boss Jacky Lorenzetti was highly critical of Kolisi's weight gain and subsequent loss of form upon return from injury.

However, the UFC middleweight champion was irked by the criticism and shared his support for Kolisi - the most successful captain in the history of South African rugby.

'Stillknocks' took to X and wrote this:

"Please shut up! The double champ does whatever the f**k he wants! He is one of the hardest workers in the world and like it’s said the man is injured so you want him to sit and sulk, let the man enjoy the fruits while he’s injured. He’s earned that!"

See Dricus du Plessis' post below:

The Springboks are without a doubt the most popular national sporting team in South Africa right now, having secured back-to-back Rugby World Cup titles in 2019 and 2023, in no small part thanks to Siya Kolisi.

Dricus du Plessis shares confident statement after Israel Adesanya fight announcement

Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya will have the chance to settle their beef once and for all at UFC 305 in August. The pair will clash for the middleweight title, and the bout will see the champion enter enemy territory, as the pay-per-view card is scheduled to take place in Perth, Australia.

The pair have shared heated words in the past, and their upcoming fight will be a highly anticipated clash, with both fighters having something to prove.

Du Plessis will be eager to stake his claim as the true middleweight champion, with controversy still shrouding his decision victory over Sean Strickland at UFC 297 to win the title. Adesanya will be hoping to bounce back in style from his upset defeat to Strickland for the middleweight belt at UFC 293.

Following the official announcement of the UFC 305 main event, the South African took to Instagram to share the following:

"This will be done in spectacular fashion."

See Dricus du Plessis' Instagram post below: