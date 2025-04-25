Dricus du Plessis’ coach drops major hint on Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria headlining UFC 317, confirms next foe for ‘Stillknocks'

Dricus du Plessis' coach, Morne Visser, has shared his thoughts on the recent rumors that 'Stillknocks' had suffered an injury and would not be able to face Khamzat Chimaev next. Visser also addressed the speculation that du Plessis was set to headline UFC 317, and hinted at who could be the actual main event on June 28.

UFC 317, which takes place during International Fight Week, is arguably the biggest week in the promotion's calendar year. The event is currently without a headlining fight. But, with both Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria having reportedly entered fight camp, speculation is growing that the main event will feature the lightweight duo.

'La Leyenda' vacated his featherweight title earlier this year and moved to lightweight with hopes of securing a title fight against Makhachev.

Visser, who was recently interviewed by Submission Radio about Du Plessis' next opponent, dropped a major hint about who could headline UFC 317 this year. He said:

"Myself and Dricus and the UFC have been on the same page about this whole thing from the world go. We haven't signed a contract, the fight was never confirmed, we were talking about. No injuries, man, that's bulls**t. We're fighting Khamzat [Chimaev], we're actually waiting for the contract. It's gonna be soon."

Visser added:

"Definitely not gonna be International Fight Week. [The UFC] have got something else planned for that, I'm sure everybody knows about what they've got planned... We're fighting Khamzat, we're waiting for the contract. It's a done deal."

Check out Dricus du Plessis' coach confirm his next bout below (1:05):

Dricus du Plessis speaks out after injury rumors swirl

Fans were left with their fingers crossed after rumors began circulating the MMA world that UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis had suffered a broken shin.

There was a hope that Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev would be announced as the main event for UFC 317. Following several days of rumors about his injury swirling online, the South African has addressed the alleged injury, writing this on Instagram:

"Okay so everyone had their opinions and rumors and stories about a shin break and injuries etc. I found it all very entertaining, unfortunately none of it is true myself and @ufc already discussed a fight date and opponent, the June fight was never signed I did not pull out of any fight, I am the champion, I know when I fight... Fight announcement coming soon stay tuned."

Check out Dricus du Plessis' post below:

