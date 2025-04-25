Dricus du Plessis’ coach makes eye-opening claim about Alex Pereira’s future

Dricus du Plessis' coach, Morne Visser, believes Alex Pereira's MMA career is well and truly over following his title defeat to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313. With 'Poatan' regarded as one of the most devastating strikers that MMA has ever seen, the Brazilian was uncharacteristically gun-shy on the feet against Ankalaev.
While some fans and pundits have labeled Pereira's previous performance as nothing more than an off-night, Visser believes that the former light heavyweight champion's time at the pinnacle of the sport has come to an end.
Visser shared his thoughts on the 37-year-old's future during a recent interview with Submission Radio, where he said:
"There was a big feud between Pereira and Dricus. We like to fight exciting fights. Pereira would have been very exciting for us. I don't think he's going to make a comeback. His loss was, I mean, he looked very sh*tty. It was horrible. I don't think after that loss he's gonna make a comeback, I think he's going to maybe move to boxing or something or something easier. He's turning 39 [38] I believe this year. He's had his innings. Now we've got to think of what's next."
Check out Dricus du Plessis' coach discuss Alex Pereira's future below (9:55):
Dricus du Plessis addresses rumors surrounding his alleged injury
Dricus du Plessis is expected to face Khamzat Chimaev in his next middleweight title defense. With UFC 317, scheduled for June 28, still needing a headlining fighting, there was a hope from the MMA community that Du Plessis vs. Chimaev would be the main event.
However, rumors began swirling that 'Stillknocks' had suffered a suspected broken shin. Even surging UFC middleweight contender Caio Borralho shared the rumored story of Du Plessis' injury.
After several days of speculation, the middleweight champion has now addressed the rumors of his injury. The South African shared the following on Instagram:
"Okay so everyone had their opinions and rumors and stories about a shin break and injuries etc. I found it all very entertaining, unfortunately none of it is true myself and @ufc already discussed a fight date and opponent, the June fight was never signed I did not pull out of any fight, I am the champion, I know when I fight, you as a contender just show up when we tell you to. Fight announcement coming soon stay tuned."
Check out Dricus du Plessis' post below: