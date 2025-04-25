Dricus du Plessis’ coach makes eye-opening claim about Alex Pereira’s future

Dricus du Plessis' coach, Morne Visser, believes Alex Pereira's MMA career is well and truly over following his title defeat to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313. With 'Poatan' regarded as one of the most devastating strikers that MMA has ever seen, the Brazilian was uncharacteristically gun-shy on the feet against Ankalaev.

Ad

While some fans and pundits have labeled Pereira's previous performance as nothing more than an off-night, Visser believes that the former light heavyweight champion's time at the pinnacle of the sport has come to an end.

Visser shared his thoughts on the 37-year-old's future during a recent interview with Submission Radio, where he said:

"There was a big feud between Pereira and Dricus. We like to fight exciting fights. Pereira would have been very exciting for us. I don't think he's going to make a comeback. His loss was, I mean, he looked very sh*tty. It was horrible. I don't think after that loss he's gonna make a comeback, I think he's going to maybe move to boxing or something or something easier. He's turning 39 [38] I believe this year. He's had his innings. Now we've got to think of what's next."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Dricus du Plessis' coach discuss Alex Pereira's future below (9:55):

Ad

Dricus du Plessis addresses rumors surrounding his alleged injury

Dricus du Plessis is expected to face Khamzat Chimaev in his next middleweight title defense. With UFC 317, scheduled for June 28, still needing a headlining fighting, there was a hope from the MMA community that Du Plessis vs. Chimaev would be the main event.

However, rumors began swirling that 'Stillknocks' had suffered a suspected broken shin. Even surging UFC middleweight contender Caio Borralho shared the rumored story of Du Plessis' injury.

Ad

After several days of speculation, the middleweight champion has now addressed the rumors of his injury. The South African shared the following on Instagram:

"Okay so everyone had their opinions and rumors and stories about a shin break and injuries etc. I found it all very entertaining, unfortunately none of it is true myself and @ufc already discussed a fight date and opponent, the June fight was never signed I did not pull out of any fight, I am the champion, I know when I fight, you as a contender just show up when we tell you to. Fight announcement coming soon stay tuned."

Ad

Check out Dricus du Plessis' post below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Liam Fresen Liam is a MMA and Boxing writer at Sportskeeda. His journey into MMA journalism began with a high school diploma in 2017, but his passion for writing led him to diverse experiences, including internships in research and writing roles and accounting work.



Liam's fascination with MMA was sparked by Conor McGregor, with Dustin Poirier's bout against Dan Hooker in 2020 sealing his love for the sport. Poirier remains Liam's favorite fighter, whom he admires for his attitude, fighting style, and persona both inside and outside the cage. He is an advocate for the removal of the 12-6 elbow rule in MMA.



Liam strives to report precise and relevant information by cross-checking his work, reaching out to relevant sources for comments, and adhering to Sportskeeda's guidelines. His work has been recognized on popular MMA platforms, with his article headlines featuring in YouTube recaps and appearing onscreen during an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience.



Outside of work, Liam enjoys playing cricket, practising Brazilian jiu-jitsu, cooking, music, and reading. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.