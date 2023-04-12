Dricus du Plessis has taken little time to enter the top 10 of the UFC middleweight division, and his coach believes that he is only getting started.

The South African has had five fights in the promotion since his debut in 2020, winning all of them, and has quickly scaled the rankings. With four finishes in five wins, du Plessis now occupies the No.6 in the middleweight rankings.

Israel Adesanya appeared to call out 'Stillknocks' following his victory over Alex Pereira at UFC 287 this weekend. This prompted Morne Visser, the head coach of du Plessis, to respond to 'The Last Stylebender' on Instagram. Visser stated that Dricus du Plessis has battled nasal issues since his UFC debut, and can only take in 8% total oxygen through his nose.

But 'Stillknock' recently had surgery on his nose, and Morne Visser believes that this will spell trouble for Israel Adesanya.

He said this:

"...Total oxygen intake threw both his nostrils of about 8% for the last 3 years. We signed with the UFC knowing this but we also knew that you don’t say NO for ANY fight that the boss man Dana White offers you (he doesn’t like pissy’s) we fought 3 times in the last 7 months crushing our opponents with almost no oxygen during the rounds. The problem was fixed last week. So Izzy you are in s**t with your one dimensional fighting style..."

See the post below:

The post was screen-grabbed and posted on Twitter by @MMAMircea, much to the delight of fans, who were staggered by Morne Visser's statement.

@chadthetruther joked that a 'new mythical fighter' had been unlocked, and said this:

"New mythical fighter just dropped, the 92% nose oxygen white African king"

DJ @myrksitymma you don’t have 8 title fight wins as a one dimensional fighter. Lmfao @MMAMircea Imagine calling one of the best middleweight Champions of all time, 1 dimensionalyou don’t have 8 title fight wins as a one dimensional fighter. Lmfao @MMAMircea Imagine calling one of the best middleweight Champions of all time, 1 dimensional😂 you don’t have 8 title fight wins as a one dimensional fighter. Lmfao

Dricus du Plessis last defeated Derek Brunson at UFC 285 in arguably his most impressive showing yet. But considering his lack of top-five experience, the UFC may want 'Stillknocks' to prove himself against the division's elite before awarding him a title shot against Israel Adesanya.

Chael Sonnen believes Dricus du Plessis will face Israel Adesanya next

Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis have traded words over recent days following the Nigerian-born Kiwi's victory at UFC 287.

Chael Sonnen believes the pair will square off in the octagon next following speculation about who Adesanya could face in the first title defense of his second championship reign.

'The American Gangster' pointed out that Adesanya has beaten every top five-ranked middleweight at least once, and Alex Pereira, who he beat at UFC 287, has faced him four times. Sonnen furthered that Adesanya's eagerness for fresh blood in the division could see the South African awarded the next title shot.

He said this:

"Izzy hasn't told us much and he hasn't asked for very much, but he did say, 'I'd like to start fighting new guys'... that seems like a very small request. And all of a sudden Du Plessis does start to make a lot of sense"

Watch the video below from 3:00:

