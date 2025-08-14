  • home icon
  Dricus du Plessis gets 100% real about potentially trash-talking Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319 pre-fight presser: "I can't practice these things"

Dricus du Plessis gets 100% real about potentially trash-talking Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319 pre-fight presser: "I can't practice these things"

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Aug 14, 2025 06:03 GMT
Dricus du Plessis talks about Khamzat Chimaev. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Dricus du Plessis talks about Khamzat Chimaev. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Dricus du Plessis recently opened up about the possibility of engaging in trash-talk with Khamzat Chimaev at the upcoming press conference ahead of their title fight at UFC 319. The reigning champion asserted that things have been respectful between him and Chimaev.

Du Plessis is set to defend his middleweight gold for the third time against Chimaev in the main event of UFC 319 on Saturday at the United Center in Chicago. During the media day, when asked if he would target the unbeaten contender with harsh remarks at the pre-fight press conference, du Plessis dismissed the idea, saying:

''I don't know. We'll see. I can't practice these things, guys. People always, they are pretty, pretty certain that I practice these things. I can't. I mean it's, that is, as we would say, fire banter, banter around the fire and if it's in the moment it's funny, if it's predetermined, it's kind of cringy to me. So I have to do it in the moment. That's the only way I would know if there's something I would say it the way I hear it.''
The South African went on to say that he and Chimaev have treated one another with respect:

''And up until this point, it looks like that won't be necessary. I think it might be just about the fight, which is also great. I mean, the fight's hype is already there. It's big enough. There's no need for fake beef. There's no need to try and but if that's the route he wants to go, let's do it.''
Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments below:

Notably, du Plessis and Chimaev recently met in the athlete hotel lobby and exchanged positive words.

Khamzat Chimaev aims to dethrone Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319

In the aforementioned UFC 319 media day, middleweight title challenger Khamzat Chimaev stated that he was focused on defeating Dricus du Plessis on Saturday and become the new 185-pound kingpin:

''I don’t know. I don’t know anything. Pressure, like what is it? Like, not take [it] personal, just we [are] doing our business, fighting and having fun doing some Twitter sh*t. I don’t know how to do but I try...All the fighters talk, but nothing is going to change here. Everyone has to fight in the cage anyway. So whatever he says I don’t care about. So I’m come here and to beat him up and take my money and go home.'' [0:39]
