Dricus du Plessis details conversation with Khamzat Chimaev during recent run-in ahead of UFC 319 clash

Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev recently crossed paths and engaged in a brief conversation ahead of their main event clash at UFC 319.

Du Plessis described the meeting as respectful, with both fighters wishing each other well before they go to battle in Chicago. The South African made it clear that civility ends when the octagon door shuts.

Shedding light on the brief conversation with Chimaev in an interview with 'The Schmo,' du Plessis said:

“There was nothing but respect. He said to me that he’s happy that I’m healthy and ready to go, and I said to him right back at you. It doesn’t always have to be that hostile, but when the cage door closes, I’m in there to kill him.”

Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments below (2:45):

Du Plessis enters the bout on the back of two successful title defenses, which included a decisive win in his rematch with Sean Strickland. He holds a 9-0 record in the UFC and an overall resume of 23-2.

Meanwhile, his opponent, Chimaev, is a dominant force who has yet to taste defeat. The Chechen-born star earned his shot with a dominant first-round submission win over Robert Whittaker last October.

Several analysts favor du Plessis if the fight goes the distance or past the opening rounds. Chimaev's cardio and aggressive fighting style have been a concern for them. Both fighters arrive at UFC 319 with plenty to prove and no shortage of confidence.

Dricus du Plessis agrees he is everything Khamzat Chimaev was meant to be

Dricus du Plessis seems to be used to being underestimated. Once considered a long shot in fights against Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker, du Plessis now sits atop the division with a string of high-profile victories.

The betting lines may again favor his opponent, but du Plessis sees that as nothing new. Khamzat Chimaev was once the fighter tipped for a rapid rise to UFC gold.

Du Plessis says he has simply claimed that role by staying active, taking risks, and beating elite opposition. Speaking in an interview with SHAK MMA, he said:

"To be the greatest, it's not how many guys you beat or how long you were at the top, it's about who you beat while you were there. I don't want to be the guy who held the belt and selected opponents. I want to fight the best of the best, and that's what I've been doing. If you look at our records, Khamzat has eight wins in the UFC and I have nine. Go compare our resumes, it's ridiculous."

