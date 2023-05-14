Dricus du Plessis is preparing for the toughest fight of his career when he collides with Robert Whittaker later this year. But, a fellow UFC 185er believes that he's not good enough to face that type of competition. Despite remaining unbeaten throughout his time in the octagon, the South African has received a lot of criticism.

'Stillknocks' has put together a great 5-0 record beating some brilliant competition and even a former title challenger during his time in the UFC. Still, many fighters are continuing to discredit his work. As the heavy-hitter currently sits at #6 in the middleweight division, he has had a host of contenders call him out.

While discussing the upcoming fight in a recent interview, rising star Brendan Allen believes Dricus du Plessis isn't 'smart enough' to overcome the superior skillset of Robert Whittaker, though admits anybody can find a knockout in the UFC.

"I think Dricus is the luckiest fighter in the UFC. In his first two fights he was getting his a** kicked and he just pulled out a shot. I think he's the luckiest guy. He might make me eat my words and just get one shot and drop him but honestly, I really don't think that's gonna happen.

"I think Whittaker's too good all around, fought some of the best guys in the world. He's so tricky to figure out and I don't think Dricus is smart enough to be able to figure that out and I don't think he has the attributes to beat him... He's got power, anyone can knock anyone out."

Brendan Allen has been on a tear of late, putting together a nice four-fight win streak as he looks to spearhead his way up the rankings. Check out what he had to say about Du Plessis in the video below.

Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus du Plessis and other big fights at UFC 290

In a bout with huge title implications on the line, Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus du Plessis will take place on the UFC 290 main card.

The star-studded event will unfold at the T-Mobile Arena for this year's International Fight Week, set to be headlined by Alexander Volkanovski's title defense against Yair Rodriguez.

Brandon Moreno will put his flyweight strap on the line against Alexandre Pantoja, while Dan Hooker welcomes the dangerous Jalin Turner. The legendary Robbie Lawler makes his final walk to the cage in his retirement bout vs. Niko Price.

