Dricus du Plessis hopes to see a "double knockout" result in the Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill title clash at UFC 300

The upcoming milestone UFC 300 card will be headlined by light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira's title defense against former champion Jamahal Hill. Middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis has a rather unconventional wish for the outcome of the main event.

In an interview with Shadow Banned, du Plessis stated that he was not on good terms with either fighter and would prefer a "double knockout," an incredibly rare occurrence in mixed martial arts.

'Stillknocks' said:

"Okay, both of them don't like me, I've realized. So I would love a double knockout. [Why do they not like you?] Oh, Pereira, obviously because I would smoke his ass. [If you put him on the ground, I don’t think he'd have a clue what to do] And I beat his boy Strickland. Alex is big, Alex hits hard, times have changed man. [You think Jamahal Hill beats him?] That's going to be a very interesting fight. Love the fight, love the fight."

He also weighed in on a potential move up to challenge for a second championship. He prioritized defending the middleweight title a few times before moving up.

"Recently, everyone wants to go for a double belt. I'm a fan of the 'you have to at least defend your belt three times.'"

Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments on Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill below:

Expand Tweet

Charles Oliveira predicts UFC 300 main event

Former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira backed his compatriot Alex Pereira to defeat Jamahal Hill at UFC 300.

In an interview with MMA Fighting, Oliveira singled out Pereira's famed knockout power as the key to success and also referenced a revenge narrative with Hill having triumphed over Pereira's mentor, Glover Teixeira, at UFC 283.

The former lightweight champion said:

"Jamahal deserves all the respect in the world, he's super tough and hits hard but everyone that comes in to trade with 'Poatan' on the feet will get folded. 'Poatan' is tough and hits hard. 'Poatan' definitely is hungry for revenge too, and wants to avenge Glover's loss... I'm sure 'Poatan' will knock him out."

Check out Charles Oliveira's full comments on Alex Pereira below (10:00):

Oliveira himself will be in action in a title eliminator bout against the in-form Arman Tsarukyan.

Poll : Who has a greater chance of winning via knockout? Alex Pereira Jamahal Hill 0 votes View Discussion