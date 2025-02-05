Dricus Du Plessis mocks Demetrious Johnson for forgetting Belal Muhammad’s champ status: "Haha can't believe"

During an interaction with Dricus Du Plessis, former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson forgot who the reigning welterweight champion is. As a result, Du Plessis mocked Johnson for it.

‘Stillknocks’ is set to defend his middleweight title for the second time at UFC 312 against Sean Strickland at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

Ahead of the highly anticipated fight, Du Plessis made an appearance on Johnson's podcast, where they were discussing the current UFC champions.

‘Mighty Mouse’ quickly named the champions of most divisions but stumbled when it came to the welterweight division. After a brief pause, he eventually named Belal Muhammad as the welterweight champion.

Du Plessis, noticing the pause and the mix-up, took a light-hearted jab at Johnson, which caused both fighters to laugh. The reigning middleweight champion said:

“Haha can’t believe you just said who’s the 170 champ.”

Check out Dricus du Plessis mocking Demetrious Johnson below:

Muhammad beat Leon Edwards at UFC 304 via unanimous decision victory to become the new welterweight champion.

Muhammad was then scheduled to defend his title against the undefeated phenom Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310, the final pay-per-view event of 2024. Unfortunately, Muhammad had to withdraw from the bout due to an injury. Ian Machado Garry stepped in as a replacement but lost to Rakhmonov via unanimous decision.

Muhammad will likely defend his title against Rakhmonov later this year.

Belal Muhammad and Dricus du Plessis traded barbs last year

Before becoming the welterweight champion, Belal Muhammad had a bit of a social media back-and-forth with Dricus Du Plessis, with both fighters exchanging shots online.

’Remember the Name’, who has expressed a desire to become a two-division champion, took to X and made a bold claim about a potential fight with the middleweight champion. Muhammad wrote:

“I was tryin to be nice but Dricus sucks after I beat Leon he’ll. Be my easiest path to double champ status.”

Check out Belal Muhammad's X post below:

