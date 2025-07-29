Dricus du Plessis' path to victory over Khamzat Chimaev laid out by UFC analyst in insightful breakdown: "That's the reality"

The MMA elites have found it hard to make a definitive prediction for Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev, with many often resorting to a common estimation, Chimaev will win if he can finish the fight early, and the contest would shift in du Plessis' favor if it goes beyond the first two rounds.

However, former UFC fighter turned analyst Din Thomas believes that this is a rather over-simplification. During a recent interview with Mike Bohn, the 48-year-old claimed the only way the reigning champion could best 'Borz' is if he can challenge him on the ground.

The Chechen-born Emirati is one of the most feared grapplers in MMA. Few have been able to deal with Chimaev's wrestling-based aggressive fighting style. Sure enough, this has discouraged most of his opponents from engaging in grappling exchanges with him.

Thomas asserts that such a game plan would be a blunder. He is convinced 'Stillknocks' should meet his opponent head-on. Speaking to Bohn, he said:

"I really do believe this comes down to DDP [du Plessis] challenging Khamzat on the floor. You have to be able to grapple with Khamzat if you want to have any chance of winning. That's the reality of it. All of these guys, they try to get away from him... He is going to get you. You might as well get it out of the way."

As the 48-year-old sees it, it would even be advisable for du Plessis to chase takedowns of his own:

"I don't think it's a bad strategy, or even be surprised if DDP shot on him. He might not get the takedown, but you've got to show you can grapple with him. Like, if you want to trade with him, make him feel that's the only option of winning."

Check out Din Thomas' comments on Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev below (33:32):

UFC legend deems Khamzat Chimaev 's wrestling vastly superior to Dricus du Plessis'

While Din Thomas wants Dricus du Plessis to engage Khamzat Chimaev's wrestling head-on, one UFC legend is convinced that 'Borz's' grappling is levels above du Plessis'.

Speaking to Helen Yee, former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz predicted that the middleweight kingpin is set to have a rude awakening when he meets Chimaev at UFC 319:

"People are going to see how vicious Chimaev truly is. I respect the guy, he is a monster. Du Plessis is the champ. I think he is in for a rude awakening, because he is going to realize his wrestling is not as Chimaev's truly is."

Check out Tito Ortiz's comments on Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev below (13:50):

