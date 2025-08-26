Dricus du Plessis' performance against Khamzat Chimaev labeled shameful by 'Borz's' former opponent 

Dricus du Plessis arguably had the worst performance of his MMA career as he lost a lopsided decision to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319. Suffice it to say, one UFC fighter who has previously suffered a knockout by 'Borz' feels the South African's showing lacked the quality expected of a champion.During a recent interview with MMA journalist Islam Babadzhanov of Ushatayka, middleweight fighter Ikram Aliskerov went scorched earth on 'Stillknocks' slamming his wrestling skills:&quot;Well, in my opinion, it's a shame for a champion to perform like that in terms of wrestling. You have to show why you are a champion.&quot;Check out Ikram Aliskerov's comments on Dricus du Plessis' loss to Khamzat Chimaev below:Aliskerov also doesn't have a good track record when it comes to Chimaev. When the pair met at Brave CF 23 in 2019, it took 'Borz' only a little over two minutes to secure a knockout win.At the United Center in Chicago, however, du Plessis received a rude awakening, proving completely helpless against his opponent's relentless takedowns.The result was 'Borz' having a field day, imposing his wrestling dominance on 'Stillknocks' at will, racking up nearly 22 minutes of ground control time and 529 total strikes.All three judges scored the fight a 50-44 in the Chechen-born Emirati's favor, leading many to deem Chimaev's UFC 319 showing as the most dominant by a title challenger in the history of the Dana White helmed promotion.Dricus du Plessis vows glorious return following loss to Khamzat ChimaevThe washout loss at UFC 319 hasn't quelled the warrior spirit in Dricus du Plessis. Earlier this week, the former middleweight champion released his first statement following his loss to Chimaev, promising a dominant comeback.In a post on Instagram, 'Stillknocks' was humble in his defeat, offering no excuses but praising 'Borz' for the victory. Furthermore, the 31-year-old vowed to learn from the setback and return for a run more dominant than his title reign:&quot;I embrace this loss with open arms, because believe me, as much as I hate losing, it’s as much part of life as part of our game... Make no mistake, I’m not a good loser, because a good loser becomes a frequent one. I am, however, an avid learner... My return to glory and pursuit of greatness will be unimaginable for the average-minded.&quot;