Dricus Du Plessis responds after fan asks if he could buy his "home on a discount" should he move to the USA

Dricus du Plessis received a humorous query from a fan about whether the South African would be willing to sell his house at a discounted rate if he moves to the United States. The fighter's sharp-tongued reply was a reminder of his quick wit and his earnings as a champion.

After du Plessis showered praise on American President Donald Trump and compatriot Elon Musk earlier this year, he drew criticism amid tense social dynamics in both the United States and South Africa. As such, a fan asked if they could buy his house at a discount whenever 'Stillknocks' moves state-side. The fan wrote:

"Dricus can I buy your home on a discount when you afrikanners move to USA?"

Hilariously implying that the fan wouldn't be able to afford his home, the UFC middleweight champion responded:

"Probably not I earn in dollars"

Bo Nickal breaks down Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev

A fight between Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev is seemingly inevitable. They are expected to square off later this year, although no official announcement has been made regarding the next middleweight title fight.

Unbeaten 185-pounder Bo Nickal has now weighed in on the matchup. While he admitted that the fight will be competitive on the feet, he sees Chimaev's wrestling pedigree taking over once it hits the mat. In an interview with Home of Fight, the American said:

"I think the striking is pretty even. Khamzat has obviously a massive advantage in grappling. You just don't get strong grapplers like that competing. Dricus is not gonna have a gameplan for that."

Nickal added:

"Really the only two guys, I believe, in this sport that can give that feel are me and Khamzat."

Check out Bo Nickal's comments on Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev below:

The last middleweight championship bout saw du Plessis beat Sean Strickland in their rematch, and Chimaev's claim to a title shot was essentially solidified when he submitted former champion Robert Whittaker in just one round last year. Meanwhile, Nickal will look to break into the middleweight top 15 when he takes on No.13-ranked Reinier de Ridder at UFC Des Moines on May 3.

