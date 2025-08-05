Dricus du Plessis reveals best and toughest opponents, "fake" Khamzat Chimaev manager tries to scam $700K, Ben Askren inspires fans: MMA News Roundup

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda MMA News Roundup! UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis opens up about his toughest and most technical opponents ahead of his next fight. Meanwhile, YouTuber Adin Ross finds himself in a bizarre online scam involving a fake Khamzat Chimaev manager. And in a powerful update, Ben Askren continues to inspire fans following a double lung transplant. Let's break them all down:Dricus du Plessis reflects on toughest opponents ahead of next fight As UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis prepares for his upcoming title defense against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319, he reflected on his most formidable opponents.When asked who the best fighter he ever faced was in an interview with Betway South Africa, du Plessis didn’t hesitate to name Israel Adesanya as one of his toughest opponents. He said:&quot;I would probably say [Israel] Adesanya was the best guy I faced, in his specific area. Probably the fight I was most nervous for... I think he's the best guy I have ever faced. Obviously, if you watched that fight, it was one hell of a fight. It was a tough night at the office for both of us... But then, if you just go on pure toughness, you have to go with either Brad Tavares or Sean Strickland. Just the amount of damage they were able to take and just keep going.&quot;Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments below:Adin Ross clears the air after fake Khamzat Chimaev manager demands $700KStreamer Adin Ross recently claimed Khamzat Chimaev’s team requested $700,000 for a guest appearance on his show. However, Chimaev fired back, saying Ross had never dealt with his real management.According to Ross, he unknowingly connected with an impersonator posing as Chimaev’s manager through a middleman. Abdelaziz, who manages top UFC stars like Islam Makhachev, personally contacted Ross to clarify that no such price had ever been discussed with Chimaev’s actual team. Ross said:“I got a call today from Ali. Islam’s manager. He says, ‘Adin, I don’t think you were talking to the real person on his team.’ I said, ‘What do you mean?’ He says, ‘Well, this is not his manager.’”Check out Adin Ross' comments below (9:30):Ben Askren provides positive updateBen Askren is facing his biggest fight yet as he recovers after undergoing a double lung transplant. In May, Askren was healthy and active, but by the end of the month, he was in the hospital fighting for his life. After 59 days, he was released, only to be re-admitted due to an infection.Despite all this, Askren remains hopeful and honest about his experience, calling it a humbling journey. He also offered a positive update on Instagram, stating:&quot;That's progress. I'm gassed... That's my third lap today, so that's progress. Hope you guys are doing the same with your lives.&quot;In a recent video update from his hospital bed, Askren spoke about pride and how letting go of ego has helped him recover.Check out the update below: View this post on Instagram Instagram Post