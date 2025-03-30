Dricus du Plessis shares brutal yet hilarious response after fan accuses him of using ChatGPT to come up with "corny *ss lines"

Dricus du Plessis recently took a swipe at Khamzat Chimaev and Sharabutdin Magomedov, for their facial disfigurements. This drew a comment from a fan, who accused the UFC middleweight champion of using ChatGPT to conceive of the insults he aimed.

In particular, du Plessis claimed that between Chimaev, who has a deep scar on his lip, and Magomedov, who is blind in his right eye, there are only three senses: touch, smell, and sound. This drew the fan's reaction, with the following dismissal being penned on X/Twitter:

"Bro using ChatGPT to come up with these corny *ss lines"

Natutrally, du Plessis, who has become known for his sharp wit and underrated trash-talking, was quick to fire back at the fan with another sly tweet. In fact, it was, again, a thinly veiled reference to Magomedov's blindness.

"No just my eyes since I have two"

Given that du Plessis is the current reigning UFC middleweight champion who is coming off a successful title defense against Sean Strickland, there is little likelihood of a bout with Magomedov. 'Shara Bullet' is coming off a lopsided loss to Michael 'Venom' Page and is no longer even ranked in the top 15.

Chimaev, however, is expected to be the South African star's next title challenger. He recently submitted Robert Whittaker, a former UFC middleweight champion, within a round. He is currently ranked at #3 in the middleweight division, and besides Nassourdine Imavov, has the most compelling case for a title shot.

Unfortunately, the UFC has yet to make an official announcement about du Plessis' next fight.

Dricus du Plessis hoped to face Khamzat Chimaev earlier

Before facing Sean Strickland in a rematch at UFC 312, Dricus du Plessis was more in favor of defending his middleweight title against Khamzat Chimaev instead, especially after the latter's submission win over Robert Whittaker. 'The Reaper' has only ever lost to champions, besides Chimaev, of course.

Naturally, du Plessis became determined to prove his superiority at 185 pounds, and Chimaev seemed a more interesting challenge to him, since he had already beaten Strickland in their first outing at UFC 297.

