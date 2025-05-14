Dricus du Plessis shares five-word response to Khamzat Chimaev fight booking

One of the biggest fights in UFC middleweight history is finally happening as Dricus du Plessis will defend his middleweight title against divisional boogeyman Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319 in August. With a legion of fans getting behind his Chechen-born challenger, 'Stillknocks' is quite excited to prove them wrong.

This is echoed in the champion's recent Instagram post. The South African posted the poster of the matchup with just a five-word caption:

"Prepare to be amazed.. Again!"

Du Plessis has been seen as the underdog in most of his high-profile bouts in the past, namely against former champions Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya. Despite fans and pundits writing 'Stillknocks' off, the South African somehow finds a way to win, in spectacular fashion nonetheless.

The betting line for the du Plessis-Chimaev isn't out yet. There might be a chance that the champion would come in as an underdog against his dominant, undefeated challenger. If that's the case, then du Plessis would revel in proving everyone wrong yet again.

Khamzat Chimaev shares one-emoji response to Dricus du Plessis fight booking

Just like the champion, the challenger also posted the poster of the bout, but shared just one word. In fact, it's not a word, but an emoji. Unlike the champion, 'Borz' isn't intent on using his words to silence his critics. His actions will do the talking.

"🤫"

Chimaev has been nothing but dominant in his UFC run so far. Undefeated as a pro, the Chechen-born destroyer has been pretty much steamrolling everyone in the UFC middleweight and welterweight divisions. Save for a close, Fight of the Year-worthy bout against Gilbert Burns at welterweight and a slew of health issues that caused him to pull out of the bout, 'Borz' has been utterly flawless inside the octagon.

While a significant number of fans and fellow fighters see Chimaev as the uncrowned king of 185 pounds, the division's champion, du Plessis, has a penchant for surprising everyone with his awkward fighting style. His bar room brawl-style of striking, coupled with his powerful grappling, can pose an interesting threat to Chimaev's wrestling-heavy game.

